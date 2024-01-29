Emirati Singer Ahlam Alshamsi Robbed Again in Paris amidst Fashion Week 2024

In a recurring ordeal, Emirati singer Ahlam Alshamsi has once again fallen prey to theft in Paris, France, during her visit to the Paris Fashion Week 2024. The incident unfolded in the affluent Passy neighborhood, a location synonymous with luxury and class, a fitting backdrop to the grandeur that is the Paris Fashion Week.

Unattended Bags and Unbridled Theft

According to Ahlam's report to the French police, she lost items approximating a value of 100,000 euros ($109,000) after leaving two bags unattended in front of her residence. As of now, the French authorities are in the throes of investigating the high-profile theft.

A Pattern of Robberies

This unfortunate incident isn't an isolated event in Ahlam's history with the city of love, but rather a grim echo of the past. In 2016, Ahlam was robbed of a Rolex watch and a ruby stone, each carrying the same hefty tag of 100,000 euros. While the loss was substantial, it did not deter the singer from returning to the city. However, this recent episode has amplified the concerns surrounding the pattern of robberies targeting the singer during her stays in Paris.

The Third Strike

In yet another instance, Ahlam found herself at the receiving end of theft while enjoying a meal at a restaurant in the French capital, further reinforcing the pattern. The series of thefts targeting Ahlam serve as a stark reminder of the city's darker underbelly, often overshadowed by its glamour and sophistication.

This disturbing trend raises questions on the security measures in place for high-profile visitors attending internationally renowned events like the Paris Fashion Week. It also underscores the importance of constant vigilance, even in places deemed safe and secure.