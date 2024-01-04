en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Emerado Man Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder and Other Charges

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
Emerado Man Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder and Other Charges

Emerado resident, Alexander Mitchell Stewart, 31, has entered a plea of not guilty to a slew of charges, including the grave charge of attempted murder, arising from a domestic disturbance incident that took place in September 2023. Upon responding to the incident, law enforcement officers bore witness to Stewart’s assault on a woman, identified as Joesee Ward.

Disturbing Allegations

As detailed in the affidavit, Ward recounted a chilling series of events. She alleged that Stewart had not only threatened her life but also subjected her to physical assault, hitting and choking her, and forcibly moving her against her will. These severe allegations underpin the charges leveled against Stewart and have serious legal consequences.

Consequences and Charges

Stewart is grappling with a Class A felony charge for attempted murder. If found guilty, he could potentially be handed a sentence of 20 years in prison along with a hefty fine of $20,000. In addition to this, Stewart is also facing three Class C felony charges: domestic violence causing serious bodily injury, terrorizing, and felonious restraint. Further, a Class A misdemeanor for driving under suspension has also been slapped against him.

Legal Proceedings Ahead

Stewart has decided to waive his preliminary hearing, moving the case forward to the final dispositional conference, scheduled for March 28. As the legal proceedings continue, Stewart remains in custody at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, awaiting the outcome of his case and the potential penalties that may follow.

0
Crime United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
29 seconds ago
Copper Wire Thefts Plunge City Streets into Darkness: Calls for Immediate Action
In recent times, residents of a city find themselves grappling with a significant safety issue arising from the theft of copper wires from public street lights. This unsettling development has plunged many streets into darkness, triggering a surge in criminal activity and posing severe risks for pedestrians and motorists alike. Forced to blaze their headlights
Copper Wire Thefts Plunge City Streets into Darkness: Calls for Immediate Action
Driver Evades Police and Crashes into Subiaco Apartment Complex
2 mins ago
Driver Evades Police and Crashes into Subiaco Apartment Complex
Forensic Evidence Links Convicted Murderer to Victim's Cell Phone in Ongoing Trial
2 mins ago
Forensic Evidence Links Convicted Murderer to Victim's Cell Phone in Ongoing Trial
Manhattan in Shock: Daylight Assaults by Same Suspect Target Two Women
33 seconds ago
Manhattan in Shock: Daylight Assaults by Same Suspect Target Two Women
Unveiling the Hidden: US Judge Unseals 2002 Documents Revealing Undisclosed Names
35 seconds ago
Unveiling the Hidden: US Judge Unseals 2002 Documents Revealing Undisclosed Names
St. Thomas Man Arrested for Firearm Violations on his 21st Birthday
48 seconds ago
St. Thomas Man Arrested for Firearm Violations on his 21st Birthday
Latest Headlines
World News
NBA Trade Deadline: Key Moves and Speculations
15 seconds
NBA Trade Deadline: Key Moves and Speculations
Morris Knolls Dominates at Morris County Relays
18 seconds
Morris Knolls Dominates at Morris County Relays
Nimes Exhibition Center: A Gateway to Exciting Events in 2024
19 seconds
Nimes Exhibition Center: A Gateway to Exciting Events in 2024
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Blend of Comfort, Performance, and Sustainability
30 seconds
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Blend of Comfort, Performance, and Sustainability
Sam Darnold to Start in 49ers' Regular-Season Finale Against Rams
46 seconds
Sam Darnold to Start in 49ers' Regular-Season Finale Against Rams
Lance Morris: On the Brink of Test Cricket Amidst T20 Triumph
2 mins
Lance Morris: On the Brink of Test Cricket Amidst T20 Triumph
Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes
2 mins
Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes
Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, James Cook Earn Pro Bowl Selections
2 mins
Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, James Cook Earn Pro Bowl Selections
Eugene's Payroll Tax Marks Three Years: A Balancing Act in Criminal Justice Funding
2 mins
Eugene's Payroll Tax Marks Three Years: A Balancing Act in Criminal Justice Funding
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app