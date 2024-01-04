Emerado Man Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder and Other Charges

Emerado resident, Alexander Mitchell Stewart, 31, has entered a plea of not guilty to a slew of charges, including the grave charge of attempted murder, arising from a domestic disturbance incident that took place in September 2023. Upon responding to the incident, law enforcement officers bore witness to Stewart’s assault on a woman, identified as Joesee Ward.

Disturbing Allegations

As detailed in the affidavit, Ward recounted a chilling series of events. She alleged that Stewart had not only threatened her life but also subjected her to physical assault, hitting and choking her, and forcibly moving her against her will. These severe allegations underpin the charges leveled against Stewart and have serious legal consequences.

Consequences and Charges

Stewart is grappling with a Class A felony charge for attempted murder. If found guilty, he could potentially be handed a sentence of 20 years in prison along with a hefty fine of $20,000. In addition to this, Stewart is also facing three Class C felony charges: domestic violence causing serious bodily injury, terrorizing, and felonious restraint. Further, a Class A misdemeanor for driving under suspension has also been slapped against him.

Legal Proceedings Ahead

Stewart has decided to waive his preliminary hearing, moving the case forward to the final dispositional conference, scheduled for March 28. As the legal proceedings continue, Stewart remains in custody at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, awaiting the outcome of his case and the potential penalties that may follow.