Elvis '2Bob' Mhlongo, Wanted Rhino Poaching Boss, Arrested in South Africa

In a significant development in the fight against rhino poaching, one of South Africa's most wanted alleged rhino poaching syndicate bosses, Elvis '2Bob' Mhlongo, aged 64, has been arrested. The arrest, executed on Thursday, followed a high-speed chase and marked a substantial step forward in the protection of endangered species in South Africa.

Suspects Captured in High-Speed Chase

Mhlongo, along with his alleged accomplice, Bonginkosi Mvuba, 51, were apprehended by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Vryheid Crime Prevention Unit and a private security company. The operation was conducted following intelligence received about a white Haval sedan suspected of carrying rhino horns and firearms.

Arrest Triggered by Intelligence

The arrest was prompted by intelligence concerning the white Haval sedan. The vehicle was believed to be loaded with rhino horns and firearms, potentially used in the recent poaching of a rhino at the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi game reserve.

A Landmark in The Fight Against Wildlife Crimes

This significant arrest underscores the seriousness with which wildlife crimes are addressed in South Africa. The collaboration between local authorities and private security forces in this operation signifies a marked shift in the approach to tackling wildlife crimes, specifically rhino poaching. This event marks a substantial step forward in the protection of endangered species in the region.