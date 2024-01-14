en English
Crime

Elvina Kong Yan-yin’s Fifth Home Burglary: A Symbol of Rural Crime in Hong Kong

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:01 pm EST
Elvina Kong Yan-yin’s Fifth Home Burglary: A Symbol of Rural Crime in Hong Kong

In the early hours of Sunday, the tranquility of Vista De Mar in Tsuen Wan was shattered as Hong Kong actress and television presenter, Elvina Kong Yan-yin, became the victim of her fifth home burglary. Despite having a security system in place, the intruder managed to gain entry into her Tsuen Wan residence, situated on Castle Peak Road-Ting Kau, by prying open a patio door. The stolen items include around HK$4,500 in cash, roughly HK$20,000 worth of foreign currency, and jewellery with an estimated value of HK$133,000.

A Persistent Threat

This recent theft marks the fifth such incident at Kong’s residence, a fact that has deeply unsettled the 56-year-old. The relentless burglaries have left her feeling violated and unsafe, even in the confines of her own house. Despite the police’s ongoing investigations, no arrests have been made yet, further exacerbating Kong’s sense of insecurity.

Overcoming Security Measures

The intruder’s ability to bypass Kong’s security system is alarming. The theft occurred despite Kong receiving an initial security alert on her phone, which she ignored due to recent false alarms and expecting her domestic helper’s return. It was only after receiving a second alert, and confirming that her helper had not returned, that Kong realized the gravity of the situation. The suspected burglar is believed to have accessed the residence by navigating slopes and climbing a water pipe, demonstrating a high level of audacity and determination.

The Challenge of Securing Outskirt Properties

Kong’s residence, located in an outskirts area close to the mountains, presents unique security challenges. Despite contemplating a move, Kong remains reluctant to leave her ancestral home, a place she has lived in for many years and holds immense sentimental value. The actress has expressed her feelings of helplessness and discussed the difficulty of securing such a property, symbolizing the broader issue of rural crime.

Crime HongKong Security
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

