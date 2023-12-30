en English
Crime

Elon Musk’s ‘X’ Outperforms Twitter in Combating Child Sexual Exploitation

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:41 am EST
Elon Musk’s ‘X’ Outperforms Twitter in Combating Child Sexual Exploitation

An epochal stride in the battle against child sexual exploitation is being made by an unnamed company owned by Elon Musk, referred to as ‘X’. As per the company’s recent report, between January and November of the present year, X has clipped the wings of over 11 million accounts found violating policies related to child sexual exploitation. This formidable action outmuscles Twitter’s efforts, which saw the suspension of nearly 2.3 million accounts for comparable infractions throughout 2022.

Outpacing Competitors in Reporting

Not only in suspensions but also in reporting to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline, X has outpaced Twitter. The company submitted a staggering 430,000 reports in the first half of 2023 alone, dwarfing Twitter’s 98,000 reports for the entirety of the previous year.

Automated Suspension and Reporting

What makes ‘X’ stand out in its combat against child sexual exploitation is its innovative system developed in partnership with Thorn. This system, operational since February 2023, enables automatic suspension, deactivation, and reporting of accounts associated with child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to NCMEC. It leverages media hash matching for high-confidence CSAM hash matches, sending its first automated report in February 2023.

Challenges Amidst Progress

However, the path of ‘X’ has not been without hurdles. Despite its dedicated efforts to eradicate child sexual exploitation from its platform, the company has grappled with issues related to hosting illicit content. It has been flagged for posts promoting deepfake-creation sites designed to ‘undress’ individuals in photos. Elon Musk, who transformed Twitter into ‘X’ after acquiring it in November 2022 for $44 billion, has faced criticism for reinstating banned accounts and allegedly promoting antisemitic speech on the social media platform.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

