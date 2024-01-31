Elmira Police on the Hunt for Seafood Thief

In an unusual turn of events, the Elmira Police Department is actively pursuing an unidentified man accused of stealing an array of seafood items and diapers from Weis Markets, Elmira, N.Y., over the weekend. The suspect, captured on surveillance cameras, made away with an estimated $450 worth of various seafood items and a further $50 worth of diapers.

A Seafood Heist

The stolen items were not random. The thief had a taste for the ocean's delicacies, making off with lobster tails, king crab legs, tuna steaks, shrimp, and even octopus. The peculiar choice of items not only adds a unique flavor to this theft but also raises the overall value of the stolen goods.

The Modus Operandi

The man reportedly used a reusable grocery bag to transport his illicit haul. He moved through the store, filling his bag with the pricy seafood items and diapers, and left without making a payment. The thefts were not one-off incidents but took place over two consecutive days: Saturday, January 27, and Sunday, January 28.

Public Appeal for Information

The Elmira Police Department has released a photograph of the suspect, taken from the surveillance footage, to assist in his identification. They are urging anyone with information regarding the suspect or the theft to step forward. The public can contact the department directly, or use an anonymous tip line if they prefer.

As the search for the seafood thief continues, the Elmira community remains on high alert, looking out for a man with a distinctive taste for the ocean's bounty - and diapers. This unusual case serves as a reminder that crime can take many forms, and even the everyday grocery store is not immune.