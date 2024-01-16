Elmira Police Department Seeks Community Input on Crime through Online Survey

The Elmira Police Department (EPD), based in Elmira, New York, has taken a significant step towards addressing crime in its jurisdiction by launching an online community crime survey. This initiative aims at collecting insights from residents about various aspects of crime in their city. The survey is an effort to understand residents' perspectives on crime prevalence, types of crime causing the most concern, and proposals for police action to deter criminal activity.

A Deep Dive into the Community's Perception of Crime

In the survey, residents are asked to provide their views about whether they have witnessed a crime, their readiness to contact the EPD if they witness or become victims of a crime, and their evaluation of the EPD's performance. This approach is designed to give the EPD a comprehensive picture of how crime is perceived and experienced by the Elmira community.

Focus on Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Initiative

The results of the survey will not only provide the EPD with valuable community insights, but they will also aid in identifying new strategies for the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative. GIVE is a state-wide initiative in New York aimed at curbing shootings and homicides by providing resources such as funding for equipment, personnel, overtime, training, and technical assistance to law enforcement agencies.

Anonymous Participation and Timeline

Ensuring the privacy of the respondents, the survey keeps participation anonymous. The survey will remain open for one month starting from January 16, or until it receives 1,000 responses, whichever comes first. This timeline allows a sufficient window for Elmira residents to have their say on how they perceive crime in their city and suggest possible solutions.