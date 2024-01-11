en English
Business

Elmer’s CEO Testifies Before Congress on Crime’s Harsh Impact on Small Businesses

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
Elmer’s pancake chain CEO, Jerry Scott, recently stood before the U.S. House of Representatives Small Business Committee, painting a riveting picture of how crime has severely affected his business. In his testimony, Scott recounted a series of distressing incidents across various Elmer’s locations, which included armed robberies, vehicle break-ins, and threats to employees.

Crime Forces Closure of Elmer’s Portland Location

Scott highlighted a particularly distressing case where the crime-ridden environment in Portland, Oregon, forced the permanent closure of a restaurant. The consistent criminal activities made the area untenable for both staff and customers, leading to a difficult decision that impacted the livelihoods of many.

Increasing Security Costs Eroding Profits

Detailing the financial implications, Scott pointed out that the crime wave has necessitated the hiring of private security patrols. In Tacoma, Washington, this measure has consumed a whopping 40% of the restaurant’s profit. He emphasized that while law enforcement agencies are doing their best, the issue of crime is costly for restaurants, with repeat offenders adding to the problem.

Call for Federal Action to Address Recidivism

In his testimony, Scott wasn’t just a bearer of grim news. He also called for federal action to tackle recidivism, sharing stories of criminals being frequently encountered by police without effective legal repercussions. These Congressional hearings, under the chairmanship of Roger Williams, were aimed at understanding the impact of crime on small businesses. The testimonies also discussed antisemitism-related violence and experiences shared by a police chief.

Scott concluded his testimony by urging the need for federal assistance to combat the crime impacting businesses and their employees. As the leader of a national restaurant chain and a director of the National Restaurant Association, his call carries significant weight. It remains to be seen how federal authorities will respond to this urgent appeal.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

