Ellesmere Port Man Fined for Heroin Possession

In the quiet town of Ellesmere Port, a 55-year-old resident named Dennis Cull was recently penalized for the possession of a Class A drug, heroin. The incident unfolded on December 5, 2023, when local police, operating from an unmarked vehicle, observed a suspicious Hyundai. The vehicle, making brief stops at two different addresses in the area, drew the attention of law enforcement.

Unfolding of the Incident

Upon stopping the Hyundai on Station Road, the police noticed Cull attempting to swallow what they suspected to be drugs. In the subsequent police interview, Cull disclosed his addiction to heroin. Despite receiving prescribed methadone as part of his treatment, he confessed to swallowing approximately two to three '10 wraps' of heroin.

Cull, having no prior criminal record, pleaded guilty at the Chester Magistrates Court. He was slapped with a fine of 120 pounds, augmented by additional court charges of 120 pounds and a 48-pound victim surcharge. The court decreed the seized drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.