Elkhorn in Shock: Local Couple Found Dead in Tragic Bar Shooting

In the quiet town of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, a wave of shock and grief has descended following a tragic incident at the local Sports Page Barr. In the early hours of Thursday, a young couple, Emerson and Gina Weingart, were found dead, victims of a fatal shooting that has left the community in a state of shock.

Sudden Tragedy Strikes

After receiving a 911 call about shots fired at approximately 12:11 a.m., the Walworth County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, located at 29 S. Wisconsin St. The bodies of Emerson and Gina, both 33 years old, were discovered with fatal gunshot wounds. Gina, who worked as a bartender at the Sports Page Barr, was performing her routine Wednesday night duties, with Emerson, her recently wedded husband, by her side.

A Community in Shock

The incident has shaken the Elkhorn community, unaccustomed to such acts of violence. The couple had been married only this past summer, and their sudden loss has cast a pall over the town. Emerson's final call was to his father at 12:09 a.m., just moments before the shooting.

An Ongoing Investigation

The Elkhorn police, currently investigating the shooting, are yet to determine a motive. Initially, a man between 50 and 60 years old, seen driving away in a sedan, was sought after. However, no arrests have been made. The area surrounding the bar has been cordoned off for further investigation. Authorities have appealed to the public, urging witnesses or anyone with video evidence to come forward. The search continues for the unidentified gunman responsible for the tragic deaths of the Weingarts.