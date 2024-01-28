Elizabeth Smart: From Kidnapping Survivor to Child Safety Activist

Renowned child safety activist, Elizabeth Smart, recently graced the revived television series 'America's Most Wanted' as a guest. The series, hosted by John Walsh, was instrumental in her rescue in 2003. Smart, a survivor of kidnapping and rape, now champions child safety, sharing her harrowing past to educate and empower children against predators.

From Victim to Advocate: Elizabeth Smart's Journey

Smart's story began in 2003 when she was abducted from her bedroom at knifepoint. She was taken to a remote campsite where she was subjected to daily abuse. Her ordeal lasted nine months, ending when her captor, Brian David Mitchell, was recognized from an 'America's Most Wanted' episode, leading to her rescue.

Post-rescue, Smart has turned her traumatic experiences into a platform for advocating child safety. Now married to Matthew Gilmour and mother to three children, she uses her story to educate her own children and others about the dangers they could potentially face, both physically and online.

The Elizabeth Smart Foundation: Empowering Children

Through the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, she provides self-defense training for children. A key aspect she emphasizes is the power of screaming as a defense tool. She believes that empowering children to raise their voice and demand help can be a crucial factor in their safety.

Continuing the Fight: Advocacy in Action

Smart's advocacy doesn't stop at providing practical tools for self-defense. She continues to work on raising awareness about child safety, repeatedly emphasizing the importance of open conversations on safety with children. Her recent appearance on 'America's Most Wanted' is a testament to her commitment to this cause.