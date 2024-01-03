en English
Crime

Elijah Rising Confronts Trust Erosion Amid Allegations in Anti-Trafficking Efforts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:00 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
Elijah Rising Confronts Trust Erosion Amid Allegations in Anti-Trafficking Efforts

In a recent development, Elijah Rising, a devoted organization committed to aiding victims of sex trafficking, responded to allegations against a person identified as Beltran. This incident brings into focus the delicate process of trust-building that is crucial in the path towards healing for victims of such heinous crimes.

David Gamboa, Elijah Rising’s communications director, expressed his anxieties over the potential detrimental effect of such allegations on the trust-building process. Trust forms the foundation for victims to develop healthy relationships and reconnect with society. However, when individuals in positions of power become involved in activities that violate this trust, the process is severely compromised.

According to Gamboa, it is disheartening to confront situations where trust, the cornerstone of their work, is undermined by those in authority.

Crime Human Rights United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

