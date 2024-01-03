Electrician George Dayieb’s Mysterious Death: A Tale of Deception and Tragedy

George Dayieb, a seasoned electrician and entrepreneurial spirit behind F5 Facility Services, was discovered lifeless in a Clarion County trailer, the result of a gunshot wound. Dayieb’s untimely demise, at the age of 57, sent shockwaves through the community, leading to the apprehension of three individuals believed to be connected to his death.

A Tragic Discovery

On December 27, Dayieb was reported missing, a worrying circumstance that reached a chilling climax when his lifeless body was discovered in a trailer, a single gunshot wound marking a violent end. His work vehicle was also recovered in Allegheny County, on the same day he was reported missing, shedding light on a seemingly calculated attack.

The Suspects and The Investigation

Police investigations led to the arrest of Jeremy Fisher, William Fortuna, and Braden Elliott. The trio now faces serious charges including homicide, abuse of corpse, and conspiracy. It is believed that Dayieb was meeting Fisher on the fateful day with the intent of collecting a significant debt, turning what should have been a routine interaction into a deadly encounter.

Investigators pieced together the sequence of events leading to Dayieb’s death, using surveillance footage, license plate readers, and cellphone data. These digital footprints helped reconstruct the narrative, ultimately leading to the apprehension of the suspects.

The Legacy of George Dayieb

Dayieb was more than just an electrician; he was the founder of F5 Facility Services, a contracting firm established in 2019. The firm offers a plethora of contracting services, a testament to Dayieb’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to his craft.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dayieb was a property owner, with rental properties scattered around Allegheny County. He is remembered fondly by his colleagues and loved ones, leaving behind a legacy that extends far beyond his professional accomplishments. He is survived by his parents, two children, a sister, and a niece.

A funeral service for the late George Dayieb is set to take place at the Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral home in Pittsburgh, a final farewell to a man who touched many lives in his community.