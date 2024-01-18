Elderly Women Suffer Injuries in Property Disputes in Kollam

In the tranquil region of Kollam, the silence was shattered when elderly women fell victim to violence sparked by property disputes, highlighting a growing concern in the area. In two separate incidents, Sarasamma, 85, and Prema, met with unfortunate circumstances that led to their hospitalization.

Dispute Over Property Boundary Turns Violent

The first incident involves Sarasamma who, during a disagreement over a property boundary, was ruthlessly pushed by her relative, Saritha. The assault, which occurred in the confines of Sarasamma’s courtyard, resulted in a femur fracture, hand and head injuries. The elderly woman was left writhing in pain, and subsequently hospitalized for her injuries. In response to the assault, the police initiated legal proceedings based on a complaint filed by Sarasamma’s son.

Conflict Over Farmland Leads to Assault

Not far from Sarasamma’s unfortunate turn of events, a similar incident unfolded. Prema, an elderly woman, was kicked forcefully in the foot by Krishnakumar and his friend Sunil. This brutal attack took place amidst a conflict over a piece of farmland that Prema’s family had been tending for over three decades. Following the death of Vijayakumar, the original landowner, Krishnakumar embarked on a mission to forcefully evict Prema’s family from the farm.

A Growing Concern in the Region

These two incidents underscore the escalating issue of property-related violence in the region. The incidents, though separate, collectively paint a disturbing picture of the insecurity faced by the elderly, particularly women, in property disputes. It is a reminder of the urgent need for enhanced legal protection and stringent laws to safeguard the rights of the elderly in property disputes.