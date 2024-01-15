Elderly Woman’s Courage Foils Misguided Burglary Attempt

In a case of mistaken identity, a group of eight men, armed with hammers and baseball bats, targeted the wrong residence in Pinnox Street, Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, in a late-night burglary attempt. The house belonged to a 70-year-old woman who courageously confronted the intruders, causing them to promptly flee the scene.

Unexpected Encounter

The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 pm when the men forcefully entered the woman’s home. To their surprise, they were met with the determination of the elderly resident, a woman who had lived in her home for 38 years, now considering relocation after the unsettling incident.

The Getaway Driver

Among the group was 29-year-old Melvin O’Garro, who functioned as the getaway driver. O’Garro was later identified and found through his vehicle, a Vauxhall Astra, recorded by the neighbors’ CCTV. Although he did not physically enter the property or carry a weapon, he was complicit in the crime and was subsequently arrested.

The Aftermath

O’Garro pleaded guilty to burglary, insisting that he was involved due to a debt relating to the sale of vapes. His role, he claimed, did not extend to the actual breaking and entering. Despite his claims, O’Garro was sentenced to 30 months in prison. This case is part of a series of criminal activities reported in Stoke-on-Trent, with numerous other offenders being brought to justice in 2023.