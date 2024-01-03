en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Elderly Woman Targeted in Calculated Purse Snatching Incident in South Miami

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST
Elderly Woman Targeted in Calculated Purse Snatching Incident in South Miami

With a chilling efficiency that suggests experience, two unidentified individuals targeted an elderly woman at a South Miami restaurant on the Saturday before Christmas, making off with her purse that contained $8,000, credit cards, as well as crucial documents and cash. This case of theft, publicly disclosed by the South Miami Police Department, has shaken the local community and sparked a city-wide manhunt for the culprits, who were caught on surveillance video during the act.

A Calculated Crime

The footage from the restaurant’s surveillance cameras paints a stark picture of the incident. The two suspects are seen strategically picking out their victim, a vulnerable elderly woman. They cunningly covered her purse with a jacket before swiftly stealing it, all while the unsuspecting woman was within arm’s reach. The coordinated nature of the crime, coupled with the audacity of the criminals, has led to heightened concerns about their level of expertise and potential operation across different states and cities.

Immediate Aftermath and Investigation

Adding to the severity of the crime, the suspects wasted no time in using the stolen credit cards. The South Miami Police Department, led by Sergeant Fernando Bosch, has spearheaded the investigation into this organized crime. Expressing his concerns about the criminals possibly being experienced and operating inter-state, Bosch has urged the public to be vigilant about their surroundings and belongings, particularly in group settings.

Community Response and Public Vigilance

The incident has triggered a wave of anxiety among the locals. Maria Arencibia, a fellow customer at the restaurant, shared her own experience with attempted theft, emphasizing the need for individuals to be cautious with their personal belongings. The police department has shared a contact number, urging anyone with information about the suspects to come forward, as the pursuit for justice continues.

0
Crime United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Renewed Investigative Efforts Bring Hope in Jessica Gutierrez Cold Case
Unraveling the threads of a cold case that has long haunted Lexington County, Sheriff Jay Koon has shared a significant update on the disappearance of a child named Jessica. The case has been reignited with more than 3,500 pages of case files undergoing rigorous re-examination. The initiative to revisit this cold case commenced in September
Renewed Investigative Efforts Bring Hope in Jessica Gutierrez Cold Case
Gypsy Blanchard Finds Solace in Taylor Swift's Music After Prison Release
6 mins ago
Gypsy Blanchard Finds Solace in Taylor Swift's Music After Prison Release
Impending Release of Epstein Documents Promises New Revelations
7 mins ago
Impending Release of Epstein Documents Promises New Revelations
Unsealing of Epstein Documents to Begin Today: Potentially Far-Reaching Implications
2 mins ago
Unsealing of Epstein Documents to Begin Today: Potentially Far-Reaching Implications
Nigeria: Arrests Made in Connection to Fatal Abortion and Imam's Murder
4 mins ago
Nigeria: Arrests Made in Connection to Fatal Abortion and Imam's Murder
Forensic Science: Unseen Weapon in Colorado's Fight Against Wildlife Crime
6 mins ago
Forensic Science: Unseen Weapon in Colorado's Fight Against Wildlife Crime
Latest Headlines
World News
Alabama Crimson Tide's Malik Benson Enters Transfer Portal After Notable Season Performance
32 seconds
Alabama Crimson Tide's Malik Benson Enters Transfer Portal After Notable Season Performance
Synergistic Effect of TNF-α and IFN γ Uncovered: A Potential Game-changer in ACLF Treatment
41 seconds
Synergistic Effect of TNF-α and IFN γ Uncovered: A Potential Game-changer in ACLF Treatment
Jesse Watters Criticizes CIA's DEI Program, Suggests Political Manipulation
42 seconds
Jesse Watters Criticizes CIA's DEI Program, Suggests Political Manipulation
Milwaukee Police Department to Receive New Mobile Command Post Ahead of RNC
46 seconds
Milwaukee Police Department to Receive New Mobile Command Post Ahead of RNC
Luke Humphries Triumphs in World Darts Championship Amid Maddison's Controversy
1 min
Luke Humphries Triumphs in World Darts Championship Amid Maddison's Controversy
Tuscola Boys' and Girls' Teams Shine in Illinois 2024 High School Basketball Rankings
1 min
Tuscola Boys' and Girls' Teams Shine in Illinois 2024 High School Basketball Rankings
Jordan's Football Teams Gear Up for Asian Cup and Olympic Challenges
1 min
Jordan's Football Teams Gear Up for Asian Cup and Olympic Challenges
Luke Humphries Defies Odds to Win PDC World Darts Championship
2 mins
Luke Humphries Defies Odds to Win PDC World Darts Championship
Unprecedented Six-Day Strike by Junior Doctors in England: A Symptom of Broader Economic Issues
2 mins
Unprecedented Six-Day Strike by Junior Doctors in England: A Symptom of Broader Economic Issues
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
23 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
36 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app