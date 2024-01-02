Elderly Woman Shot by ACS Security Guard in her Encino Home

In a shocking incident on New Year’s Eve, an 88-year-old woman became the unintended target of a private security guard’s firearm in her own Encino home. The guard, employed by ACS Security, is now under arrest for suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm.

The Unfolding of the Incident

The event unfolded around 8:30 p.m. in a wealthy neighborhood, where many homes are shielded behind security gates. Surprisingly, the victim’s home — located in the 5200 block of Encino Avenue — lacked this security feature, brandishing only an ACS Security sign. It remains unclear if the guard was responding to an alarm or facing an intruder. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), as well as ACS Security, have yet to release the specifics surrounding the incident.

Community Reactions

News of the shooting sent shockwaves through the community. Neighbors, such as Norman, stated that despite the unfortunate event, the presence of private security patrols typically contributes to the area’s safety. However, concerns about the increasing home invasions in the area have also been voiced.

Key Figures’ Responses

Following the incident, the woman was rushed to the hospital, where she underwent surgery. The family, still reeling from the shock, has enlisted legal help to navigate this incident. Meanwhile, the security guard’s employer, ACS Security, has expressed their sympathy for the victim and confirmed their cooperation with the ongoing LAPD investigation. Despite this, they declined to comment on the specifics of the incident.

While the investigation continues, the guard has not yet been charged. The woman’s condition, post-surgery, is yet to be updated.