Crime

Elderly Woman Shot by ACS Security Guard in her Encino Home

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
Elderly Woman Shot by ACS Security Guard in her Encino Home

In a shocking incident on New Year’s Eve, an 88-year-old woman became the unintended target of a private security guard’s firearm in her own Encino home. The guard, employed by ACS Security, is now under arrest for suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm.

The Unfolding of the Incident

The event unfolded around 8:30 p.m. in a wealthy neighborhood, where many homes are shielded behind security gates. Surprisingly, the victim’s home — located in the 5200 block of Encino Avenue — lacked this security feature, brandishing only an ACS Security sign. It remains unclear if the guard was responding to an alarm or facing an intruder. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), as well as ACS Security, have yet to release the specifics surrounding the incident.

Community Reactions

News of the shooting sent shockwaves through the community. Neighbors, such as Norman, stated that despite the unfortunate event, the presence of private security patrols typically contributes to the area’s safety. However, concerns about the increasing home invasions in the area have also been voiced.

Key Figures’ Responses

Following the incident, the woman was rushed to the hospital, where she underwent surgery. The family, still reeling from the shock, has enlisted legal help to navigate this incident. Meanwhile, the security guard’s employer, ACS Security, has expressed their sympathy for the victim and confirmed their cooperation with the ongoing LAPD investigation. Despite this, they declined to comment on the specifics of the incident.

While the investigation continues, the guard has not yet been charged. The woman’s condition, post-surgery, is yet to be updated.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

