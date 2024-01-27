Elderly Woman in Waukesha Defrauded of $707,000: A Tale of Deception and Vigilance

An 84-year-old woman in Waukesha fell victim to a sophisticated fraud scheme, resulting in the loss of over $700,000 in cashier's checks and gold bars. The events began unfolding in November 2023 when the elderly victim interacted with a seemingly benign computer advertisement, which led to an encounter with a man claiming to provide computer assistance.

Deceptive Banking Maneuvers

A fraudster, posing as a representative from the Waukesha State Bank where the victim held her account, convinced her to transfer funds due to a fabricated data breach. The unsuspecting woman was gradually tricked into conducting six transactions, with amounts ranging from $75,000 to an enormous $230,000. The scheme escalated to the point of the victim handing over gold bars under the pretense of securing her assets.

Unraveling of the Fraud

The victim's portfolio manager eventually alerted her son about the unusual transactions, prompting him to contact the police. The Waukesha police acted promptly, conducting a sting operation in December at a local Panera Bread location, which led to the arrest of Junjie Liang.

Charges and Investigation

Liang now faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering of more than $100,000. Identified as a potential Chinese national carrying false identification cards, he is currently held on a $1 million bond. The authorities are relentlessly pursuing the broader aspects of this case. Deputy District Attorney Michael Thurston underscored the importance of vigilance and discussion about fraud, especially among vulnerable populations like the elderly.