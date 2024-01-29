Elderly Woman Assaulted in Dispute Over Open Burning: Man Arrested in Melaka

In a disturbing incident that has sent a wave of shock across Melaka, Malaysia, a man has been arrested for assaulting a 76-year-old woman in Tanjung Kling. The arrest, as confirmed by Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit, was carried out at noon the day after the shocking incident transpired. The assault came into the spotlight when a video of the confrontation between the two neighbours surfaced on social media.

Confrontation Over Open Burning

The senior citizen had approached the man's glamping homestay regarding issues of open burning, which she claimed was interfering with her breathing. What began as an attempt at confrontation escalated when the man resorted to physical violence against the elderly woman, punching her in the face and hitting the back of her head, causing her to fall. The woman suffered injuries to her face, neck, head, and back.

Outrage on Social Media

The video footage revealing the man's actions has sparked widespread outrage. Netizens have demanded stern action against the man for his brutal assault of the elderly woman. The incident has drawn attention to the issue of open burning and its effects on local residents, particularly those with health concerns.

Police Action and Investigation

Following the incident, the man has been arrested and is currently in police custody facing charges of assault and criminal intimidation. The police are further investigating the case, with the man's claims that the woman had initially attacked their staff being taken into consideration.