Crime

Elderly Woman Assaulted in Attempted Robbery: Police Seek Witnesses

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Elderly Woman Assaulted in Attempted Robbery: Police Seek Witnesses

A harrowing incident occurred on December 30th, when an elderly woman in her 70s fell victim to an assault during an attempted robbery in Mangotsfield, Bristol. The victim was walking on Northcote Road after a routine visit to the Post Office when she was approached by the assailant, a woman about 6ft tall with short brown hair.

The Assault

The attacker made an audacious demand for money from the elderly woman. Upon discovering that the victim was not carrying any cash, the assailant responded with violence, punching and pushing the victim before fleeing the scene. The assault took place sometime between 8:45 and 9:15 GMT, leaving the elderly woman alone and injured.

Aftermath and Investigation

The victim, shaken and bruised, managed to make her way home. Later, she sought medical attention at the Bristol Royal Infirmary. Here, it was revealed that she had sustained a fractured eye socket as a result of the assault. Avon and Somerset Police are rigorously conducting a search for the attacker. The investigation includes a thorough review of CCTV footage from around the area in hopes of identifying the assailant. Additionally, the police are appealing to the public for information on the case, specifically seeking witnesses who might have seen the assault take place.

Renewed Appeal for Information

The police have renewed their appeal for information. The offender is described as a female, approximately 6ft tall with short brown hair. She fled the scene on Northcote Road in Mangotsfield, Bristol on that fateful December morning. Anyone with information that could aid the police in their investigation is urged to come forward.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

