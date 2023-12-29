en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Elderly Widow Loses $661,000 in Tech Support Scam Amidst Rising Cyber Fraud

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:42 am EST
Elderly Widow Loses $661,000 in Tech Support Scam Amidst Rising Cyber Fraud

In the spring of 2021, a tech support scam shook the life of 77-year-old Marjorie Bloom from Chevy Chase, Maryland. Bloom, a retired civil servant and widow, was duped into losing a staggering $661,000, her life’s savings. The scam was orchestrated by an individual masquerading as a fraud investigator from PNC Bank, where Bloom had been a customer for years.

Deception and Devastation

The imposter convinced Bloom that her savings were under imminent threat from criminals who had stolen her personal data. He advised her to transfer her funds into cryptocurrency for their safety. Under this false guidance, Bloom liquidated her savings, stocks, and an annuity. To ensure her silence, she was told that discussing the matter with anyone, even her three children, could jeopardize the safety of her funds.

However, when she grew suspicious and tried to reach the so-called ‘investigator,’ she discovered that his phone number had been disconnected, and the bank had no record of him. This grim revelation confirmed her worst fears: she had been defrauded.

The Growing Threat of Tech Support Scams

Bloom’s story is a stark reminder of the growing menace of tech support scams, especially against older adults. As per the FBI, losses due to such scams reached $588 million in 2022, marking a worrying trend. These scams typically involve criminals posing as technicians from reputable companies, tricking victims into wiring money to fraudulent accounts.

Impact on Older Americans

Older Americans, aged 60 and above, have been particularly hit hard by cyber fraud. In 2022, losses reached a whopping $3.1 billion, an 84% increase from the previous year. Rebecca Keithley, a supervisory special agent in the FBI’s Economic Crimes unit, noted that older adults are more vulnerable due to their accumulated wealth, such as retirement savings, home equity, Social Security payments, pension checks, and potential life insurance payouts.

0
Crime Cybersecurity United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gypsy Rose Blanchard: A New Chapter Begins After Prison Release

By BNN Correspondents

Motorcycle Crash Marks Rising Road Fatalities in South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Breakthrough in Puntland Police Investigation: Murder Suspects Identified

By BNN Correspondents

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment ...
@Accidents · 19 mins
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment ...
heart comment 0
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By Quadri Adejumo

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping Sets Policy Agenda for 2024 in Beijing Gathering
1 min
Xi Jinping Sets Policy Agenda for 2024 in Beijing Gathering
Tony Blair's Radical Migration Proposals: Unveiling the Unseen Extreme
2 mins
Tony Blair's Radical Migration Proposals: Unveiling the Unseen Extreme
Navigating 2023: Yang Shilong's Insight into Global Politics and Economy
2 mins
Navigating 2023: Yang Shilong's Insight into Global Politics and Economy
Prominent Figures Defy US Life Expectancy Trend: A Call for National Strategy
3 mins
Prominent Figures Defy US Life Expectancy Trend: A Call for National Strategy
From Reel to Real: 'Holby City' Star Rosie Marcel's Personal Medical Crisis
3 mins
From Reel to Real: 'Holby City' Star Rosie Marcel's Personal Medical Crisis
Bolivia Raises Epidemiological Alert Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases
3 mins
Bolivia Raises Epidemiological Alert Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases
Chinese President Xi Jinping Charts Course for China's Global Rise
3 mins
Chinese President Xi Jinping Charts Course for China's Global Rise
Covid Moonshot: Open-Source Mission Nears Human Trials for Patent-Free Antiviral
4 mins
Covid Moonshot: Open-Source Mission Nears Human Trials for Patent-Free Antiviral
Policy Exchange Report Sparks Debate Over Transgender Inclusion in Sports
5 mins
Policy Exchange Report Sparks Debate Over Transgender Inclusion in Sports
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
19 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
24 mins
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
30 mins
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
30 mins
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
33 mins
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
33 mins
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
2 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app