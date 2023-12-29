Elderly Widow Loses $661,000 in Tech Support Scam Amidst Rising Cyber Fraud

In the spring of 2021, a tech support scam shook the life of 77-year-old Marjorie Bloom from Chevy Chase, Maryland. Bloom, a retired civil servant and widow, was duped into losing a staggering $661,000, her life’s savings. The scam was orchestrated by an individual masquerading as a fraud investigator from PNC Bank, where Bloom had been a customer for years.

Deception and Devastation

The imposter convinced Bloom that her savings were under imminent threat from criminals who had stolen her personal data. He advised her to transfer her funds into cryptocurrency for their safety. Under this false guidance, Bloom liquidated her savings, stocks, and an annuity. To ensure her silence, she was told that discussing the matter with anyone, even her three children, could jeopardize the safety of her funds.

However, when she grew suspicious and tried to reach the so-called ‘investigator,’ she discovered that his phone number had been disconnected, and the bank had no record of him. This grim revelation confirmed her worst fears: she had been defrauded.

The Growing Threat of Tech Support Scams

Bloom’s story is a stark reminder of the growing menace of tech support scams, especially against older adults. As per the FBI, losses due to such scams reached $588 million in 2022, marking a worrying trend. These scams typically involve criminals posing as technicians from reputable companies, tricking victims into wiring money to fraudulent accounts.

Impact on Older Americans

Older Americans, aged 60 and above, have been particularly hit hard by cyber fraud. In 2022, losses reached a whopping $3.1 billion, an 84% increase from the previous year. Rebecca Keithley, a supervisory special agent in the FBI’s Economic Crimes unit, noted that older adults are more vulnerable due to their accumulated wealth, such as retirement savings, home equity, Social Security payments, pension checks, and potential life insurance payouts.