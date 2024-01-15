Elderly Taxi Operator Robbed at Gunpoint at Cinderella Plaza Taxi Union

In the early morning hours of Monday, January 15, 2024, an unsettling incident unfolded at the Cinderella Plaza Taxi Union, situated between Kelly Street and Freetown Road. Cornelio Day, an 82-year-old prominent taxi operator, was subjected to a violent robbery while inside his parked vehicle. The incident occurred at approximately 6:40 am, marking a disturbing start to the week for the local community.

A Terrifying Encounter

The assailant, described as a dark-skinned, slim individual without facial hair and clad in dark clothing, intruded into Day's car from the passenger side. Brandishing a firearm, the robber forcefully demanded money from the elderly gentleman. Faced with such an alarming situation, Day complied, surrendering his cell phone, valued at $350, and $500 in cash to the armed robber.

The Robber's Escape

After committing the robbery, the perpetrator made an abrupt exit, fleeing the scene on a bicycle in broad daylight. He was last seen heading towards the intersection of Freetown Road, and subsequently onto York Street. The audacious nature of the crime has left the local community in a state of shock and apprehension.

Investigation Underway

The local police force has promptly responded to the incident and investigations are currently in progress. Yet, the report remains silent on the progress of the investigation or any potential leads on the suspect. The community now looks to law enforcement to bring the culprit to justice and restore a sense of safety within the neighbourhood.