Crime

Elderly Shop Owner and Sons Attacked by Armed Assailants in Bhopal

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:14 am EST
Elderly Shop Owner and Sons Attacked by Armed Assailants in Bhopal

On a regular day on Safia College Road, Bhopal, an ordinary car decoration shop turned into a scene of violence. The proprietor of the shop, an elderly man named Mohammad Nafees alias Pappu, and his two sons were brutally attacked by a group of assailants. The reason behind this violent outburst: a refusal to provide immediate service to the accused, which led to a verbal altercation, and eventually physical assault.

From Verbal Altercation to Violent Assault

The incident unfolded when the group of five to six individuals entered Nafees’s shop, demanding immediate service for their car. When Nafees and his sons calmly explained that they would have to wait their turn, the accused began misbehaving and abusing the elderly shop owner. Despite the situation being initially diffused by the intervention of neighbors and other customers present at the time, the assailants were not deterred.

Unforeseen Attack Leaves Lasting Impact

Later that evening, the assailants returned, this time armed with sharp weapons and an iron pipe. In the ensuing attack, Nafees suffered a serious head injury from a sword, which required 26 stitches at Hamidia Hospital. His sons were also not spared from the onslaught.

CCTV Footage Provides Evidence

The entire incident was recorded on the shop’s CCTV, providing the Shahjahanabad police with valuable evidence. One of the accused also sustained minor injuries in the altercation. Both parties involved in the dispute have since filed complaints, and the police have registered a case for minor assault, abuse, and threats to kill.

Despite the gravity of the incident, no arrests have been made yet. But the police have stated that the accused will be detained following the completion of the investigation. This incident is a stark reminder of the potential for violence lurking in everyday situations and the importance of maintaining law and order in society.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

