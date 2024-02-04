Elderly Parents' Nightmare: Oregon Woman Allegedly Steals $200,000

On February 1, Gina Marie Borum, a 63-year-old resident of Elmira, Oregon, found herself in handcuffs, facing serious theft charges that could significantly alter her life. The arrest came after more than two years of evasion, following a warrant issued in September 2021. The allegations are as severe as they are shocking – Borum stands accused of stealing close to $200,000 from her elderly parents, exploiting their vulnerability for personal gain.

A Case Unfolds in Elmira

The case against Borum began to unfurl two years prior to the warrant when local deputies responded to a report of elder abuse at her parents' home in Elmira. Witnesses, coupled with the testimony of one of Borum's parents, painted a picture of deception and exploitation. Borum was accused of not only hiding their mail but also making a series of unauthorized online transactions. The allegations went further, accusing Borum of opening debit and credit cards under her parents' names, a move that allowed her to maintain a steady flow of funds siphoned off from her unsuspecting victims.

Unraveling the Financial Deceit

The investigation revealed an even more calculated dimension to Borum's deceit. She allegedly set up recurring bank transfers from her parents' accounts into her own, ensuring a consistent income at their expense. When questioned at the time, one parent, who did not use online banking, insisted they only approved transfers via written checks. The other parent, sadly, was mired in the depths of Alzheimer's disease, unable to communicate or comprehend the extent of the betrayal.

The Chase and Capture

Following the deputies' visit, Borum vanished, reportedly absconding from the state. The details of her whereabouts during this period remain shrouded in mystery. However, after over two years, the long arm of the law finally caught up with her. She now faces three charges of first-degree theft and one charge of first-degree aggravated theft, charges that bear testament to the severity of her alleged crimes. A public defender was appointed for Borum during an arraignment, and the stage is set for a pre-trial hearing on March 11, where she will answer for her alleged actions.