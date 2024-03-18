Elderly Man Murdered After Meeting Duo on Dating App; Suspects Arrested

Washington State was shaken by the tragic murder of 74-year-old Curtis Engeland, who was allegedly poisoned with fentanyl by a pair he met on a dating app, leading to the arrest of Philip J. Brewer, 32, and Christina Hardy, 47. The Mercer Island Police Department revealed that the duo not only poisoned Engeland but also engaged in financial fraud against him before confronting and murdering him at his home on the night of February 23.

Gaining Trust Through Technology

The investigation uncovered that Engeland was targeted by Brewer and Hardy several months prior to his murder, utilizing the dating app Scruff to establish a connection. This digital platform, meant for fostering relationships, was exploited by the suspects to gain Engeland's trust, ultimately leading to a sinister plot of defraud and murder. Engeland's initial encounter with Brewer, which resulted in the theft of Engeland's personal belongings, marked the beginning of a series of tragic events.

Elaborate Scheme and Violent End

After Engeland reported missing by his family on February 24, police launched an investigation that led them to Grays Harbor County. Utilizing GPS data from the suspects' cell phones, law enforcement was able to locate Engeland's remains, uncovering the grim reality of his final moments. According to court documents, Brewer and Hardy admitted to injecting Engeland with fentanyl, and upon realizing he was still alive, fatally stabbed him in the neck. This act of violence was the culmination of their elaborate scheme to defraud and murder Engeland.

Justice on the Horizon

On March 14, Brewer and Hardy were apprehended in California, facing extradition back to Washington State to stand trial for homicide, with bail set at $5 million. Mercer Island Police Chief Ed Holmes expressed condolences to Engeland's family, emphasizing the determination of law enforcement to bring justice for Curtis and his loved ones. As the community mourns the loss of Engeland, the arrest of Brewer and Hardy provides a glimmer of hope for justice in the face of a tragic exploitation of trust and the violent end of an elderly man.