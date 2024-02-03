Elderly Man Found Dead in Phoenix Home, Investigation Underway

In a quiet neighborhood near 28th Street and Greenway Road in Phoenix, an unsettling discovery was made on Friday afternoon. A 72-year-old man named Thomas Ogden was found deceased inside his home, showing clear signs of trauma. His body was discovered after a concerned family member, having not heard from him for a prolonged period, decided to check on his welfare.

Police Confirmation and Investigation

The Phoenix Police Department was alerted to the situation and officers arrived on scene around 1:40 p.m. Confirming Ogden's death at the location, the police noted the visible trauma, sparking an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The nature and cause of this trauma remain undisclosed at the current stage of the investigation.

Medical Examiner's Involvement

In order to ascertain the exact nature and cause of the trauma, Ogden's body has been handed over to the Office of the Medical Examiner. The results of this examination will provide critical information in the ongoing investigation and will likely influence its trajectory.

Public Appeal and Silent Witness

The Phoenix Police Department is treating this case as an ongoing, active investigation. As part of their efforts, authorities have made a public appeal for information relating to the incident. The police force encourages anyone with information to come forward, offering the Silent Witness contact for those who wish to provide tips anonymously. It's a call for communal vigilance and assistance in a bid to shed light on the untimely and tragic death of Thomas Ogden.