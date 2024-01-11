Elderly Man Fatally Stabbed in Homa Bay: Assailants at Large

In an unsettling turn of events, Homa Bay, a tranquil locality in Kenya, woke up to a horrifying incident on Thursday morning. A 76-year-old man, identified as Lucas Ouko Opuge, was found lifeless, stabbed in the chin, a stone’s throw away from his residence. The grim discovery was made by horrified neighbors who stumbled upon Opuge’s body lying in a pool of blood.

A Grim Discovery

The victim, Lucas Ouko Opuge, a septuagenarian native of Homa Bay, was found fatally stabbed, his body immersed in a pool of blood. The last time Opuge was seen alive was on the evening of the previous Tuesday. He was reportedly partaking in alcohol at a village homestead, a routine evening unwind for the elderly man.

Investigation Underway

Upon discovery, local security officers were quickly alerted. Daniel Odanga, the Assistant Chief of Lower Kodhoch Sub Location, confirmed the chilling incident. The assailants, however, remain unidentified. They seemingly managed to flee the scene following the ruthless act of violence. The body of the deceased was transferred to the Rachuonyo South Sub-County Hospital mortuary as the local authorities launched an exhaustive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic murder.

Call for Public Cooperation

Given the lack of immediate leads, the local authorities have extended an open invitation to the public to aid in the investigation. Any information that could potentially lead to the identification and apprehension of the assailants is being sought. The public has been urged to report any leads or suspicious activities through various channels provided by the Citizen Digital platform, a prominent media house in Kenya.

The heinous crime stands as a grim reminder of the ever-present threat of violence that shrouds our society. It underscores the urgent need for community vigilance, improved security measures, and proactive law enforcement to ensure the safety and wellbeing of every citizen.