Elderly Man Disappears from Oldham Tennis Club: Urgent Appeal for Public Assistance

An 82-year-old man, identified as John, has mysteriously disappeared, triggering an urgent appeal for help by the Greater Manchester Police. John was last seen at the Tame Valley Squash & Tennis Club in Oldham on Tuesday, January 2, around 10am. As the time ticks away, the concern for his welfare intensifies, leading to a public call for assistance in ensuring his safety.

Physical Description and Last Known Outfit

John is described as a white male, standing approximately 5ft 10in tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing black waterproof pants, a mustard-coloured anorak, and a grey cap. For footwear, he had on walking boots and was carrying a blue rucksack at the time of his disappearance.

Police Appeal for Assistance

In a bid to expedite the search process, the police have shared two images of John, one of which was captured by a CCTV camera, on their social media platforms. The public is urged to study these images carefully and be on the lookout for any individual matching John’s description.

How to Contact the Police

Greater Manchester Police have requested anyone with information regarding John’s whereabouts to get in touch with them. They can be contacted at the number 101, quoting the log number 2565 of 02/01/24. Alternatively, the public can reach out via their official website at gmp.police.uk. The collective effort of the public is paramount in ensuring John’s safe return.