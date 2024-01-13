en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Elderly Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Galston Aged Care Facility

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:27 am EST
Elderly Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Galston Aged Care Facility

An alarming incident has sent shockwaves through the community of Galston, as an 80-year-old man stands accused of sexually assaulting an 87-year-old woman in an aged care facility. The man, a registered visitor at the facility, allegedly entered the woman’s room on two occasions to perpetrate the crime, leading to his arrest and subsequent charges.

Unsettling Revelation

The man, hailing from Sydney’s north, faces serious charges of aggravated sexual assault and failing to comply with a direction relating to the storage of a firearm. The victim, after enduring such a traumatic incident, was swiftly taken to the hospital for treatment. Thankfully, she did not suffer from serious injuries, but the emotional scars of such an incident are immeasurable.

Security Concerns in Aged Care Facilities

This disconcerting event has cast a spotlight on the overall safety and protection of residents within aged care facilities. While the management of the facility has yet to issue a statement, the incident poses serious questions about the adequacy of the security measures in place. The fact that the man, despite being a visitor, could twice gain access to the woman’s room undetected, is a glaring red flag.

Call for Vigilance and Strict Protocols

This case is not an isolated one. It follows a pattern of similar assaults on elderly women in aged care facilities across New South Wales. This recurring theme underscores the need for greater vigilance and stricter protocols to safeguard the well-being of the most vulnerable individuals in such settings. It is a stern reminder that the safety of residents should be an uncompromising priority.

The accused man, denied bail, is set to face Parramatta Local Court on Sunday. As we await the court’s proceedings, the incident serves as a wake-up call to the importance of ensuring the security and well-being of those residing in aged care facilities.

0
Crime Safety
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
19-Year-Old Woman Found Severely Injured in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar: Investigation Underway
A wave of horror has swept through East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, as a 19-year-old woman was found grievously injured in a local park. The victim was discovered in a pool of blood, suffering from multiple injuries including a slit throat. With the victim unable to give a statement due to her critical condition, the incident
19-Year-Old Woman Found Severely Injured in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar: Investigation Underway
Bengaluru CEO's Husband Accused of Brutal Murder: A Shocking Crime in the Corporate World
14 mins ago
Bengaluru CEO's Husband Accused of Brutal Murder: A Shocking Crime in the Corporate World
Ondo Police Arrest Two in Connection with Socialite's Murder
15 mins ago
Ondo Police Arrest Two in Connection with Socialite's Murder
Young Man Tragically Killed in Savaii, Samoa: A Village in Mourning
5 mins ago
Young Man Tragically Killed in Savaii, Samoa: A Village in Mourning
Nationwide Law Enforcement Agencies Seek Public Assistance in High-Priority Cases
8 mins ago
Nationwide Law Enforcement Agencies Seek Public Assistance in High-Priority Cases
Delhi Police ASI Found Dead in Apparent Suicide While On Duty
13 mins ago
Delhi Police ASI Found Dead in Apparent Suicide While On Duty
Latest Headlines
World News
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
1 min
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
1 min
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
2 mins
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
2 mins
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
4 mins
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
4 mins
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
5 mins
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
Roosters Sign Tyson Walker, Brother of Star Halfback Sam Walker, to Two-Year Contract
5 mins
Roosters Sign Tyson Walker, Brother of Star Halfback Sam Walker, to Two-Year Contract
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot
6 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
17 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
25 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app