en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Elderly Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Aged Care Facility: A Call for Safety Measures

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST
Elderly Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Aged Care Facility: A Call for Safety Measures

In a shocking incident from Sydney’s northwest, an 80-year-old man has been charged with the alleged sexual assault of a woman at an aged care home in Galston. The incident, which came to light yesterday, has raised grave concerns about the safety and well-being of vulnerable individuals in such facilities.

Assault in Aged Care: A Disturbing Reality

The man, a resident of Sydney’s north, has been refused bail and is set to appear in Parramatta local court. The charges he faces are severe, encompassing both sexual assault and firearms violations. This case underscores the horrifying reality of sexual assault in aged care settings, a serious offense that often goes unnoticed or underreported.

Call for Enhanced Safety Measures

The chilling incident serves as a stark reminder of the essential need for stringent safety measures and vigilant supervision in care settings. It is crucial to safeguard residents from potential abuse, particularly in environments designed to serve the vulnerable and elderly. The event raises urgent questions about the existing safety protocols within the care facility and the effectiveness of their implementation.

Justice for the Victim, Safety for All

The case is presently under investigation by authorities, aiming to ensure justice for the victim and re-evaluate the safety measures of the facility. It draws attention to the broader issue of sexual abuse in senior care, highlighting the importance of creating a safe environment for all residents. This incident emphasizes the critical role of care providers in ensuring the dignity, safety, and well-being of those in their care.

0
Crime Safety
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
24 seconds ago
North Carolina Boy Mistakenly Ingests THC Candy, Sparks Calls for Stringent Labeling Laws
A six-year-old boy in North Carolina faced a near-death experience after accidentally consuming a large dose of Delta-9 THC candy, which he believed to be Skittles. The candy, which contained 13 times the recommended adult dosage of THC, was sourced from The Common Market in Charlotte. The child’s mother, Catherine Buttereit, was completely unaware of
North Carolina Boy Mistakenly Ingests THC Candy, Sparks Calls for Stringent Labeling Laws
Barbadian Kidnapper Sentenced: Closure for High-Profile Child Abduction Case
58 mins ago
Barbadian Kidnapper Sentenced: Closure for High-Profile Child Abduction Case
AI Comedy Controversy: Honor or Insult to Late George Carlin?
1 hour ago
AI Comedy Controversy: Honor or Insult to Late George Carlin?
Ecuador Crisis: Over 130 Prison Officials Held Hostage by Inmates
6 mins ago
Ecuador Crisis: Over 130 Prison Officials Held Hostage by Inmates
Ecuador Frees Hostage Prison Staff Amid Security Crisis; German Leftist Politician to Impact Elections
12 mins ago
Ecuador Frees Hostage Prison Staff Amid Security Crisis; German Leftist Politician to Impact Elections
Chinese Woman Arrested for Extorting Eateries with Fraudulent Complaints
26 mins ago
Chinese Woman Arrested for Extorting Eateries with Fraudulent Complaints
Latest Headlines
World News
North Carolina Boy Mistakenly Ingests THC Candy, Sparks Calls for Stringent Labeling Laws
24 seconds
North Carolina Boy Mistakenly Ingests THC Candy, Sparks Calls for Stringent Labeling Laws
Burjeel Royal Hospital Launches 24x7 Emergency Department; Veganism Gaining Ground in Dubai
48 seconds
Burjeel Royal Hospital Launches 24x7 Emergency Department; Veganism Gaining Ground in Dubai
Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain Unveils Emergency Department; Veganism Rises in Popularity
2 mins
Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain Unveils Emergency Department; Veganism Rises in Popularity
Political Upheaval and Progress: Papua New Guinea's Balancing Act
3 mins
Political Upheaval and Progress: Papua New Guinea's Balancing Act
Andhra Cricket Association Gears up for India-England Test Match: A Blend of Anticipation and Innovation
3 mins
Andhra Cricket Association Gears up for India-England Test Match: A Blend of Anticipation and Innovation
Edmonton Oilers Celebrate Record 10th Consecutive Win In Thrilling Overtime Match
5 mins
Edmonton Oilers Celebrate Record 10th Consecutive Win In Thrilling Overtime Match
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Seals Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Paris Olympics
6 mins
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Seals Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Paris Olympics
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Heather Stefanson Announces Resignation as Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party Leader
7 mins
Heather Stefanson Announces Resignation as Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party Leader
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
15 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
8 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
11 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app