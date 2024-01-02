Elderly Man Assaulted by Phone Thief on New Year’s Eve in Coventry

On the eve of a new year, a celebration was marred by a violent act in Coventry. An elderly man, in his 70s, fell victim to a brutal assault and robbery that left him with severe head injuries. The incident, a stark reminder of the lurking shadows of crime even amidst the joyous ambiance of a year’s end, took place at Copper Beach Close. The perpetrator, after committing the act, made a swift escape towards Lythalls Lane.

A Brutal Theft

West Midlands Police, in their initial report, described the incident in chilling detail. The elderly victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, was accosted by the assailant who proceeded to launch a physical attack. The perpetrator’s brutality culminated in a punch that resulted in serious head injuries to the victim. In the ensuing chaos, the thief seized the opportunity to snatch the elderly man’s phone, before fleeing the scene.

Emergency Response & Investigation

Following the assault, the West Midlands Police and Ambulance Service were alerted. However, the Ambulance Service was later stood down by the police, as their assistance was deemed unnecessary. The victim, still nursing his severe injuries, was transported to the hospital for treatment. His current condition remains undisclosed.

Public Appeal

In their pursuit of justice, the West Midlands Police have now turned to the community for assistance. They are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who holds information regarding the incident, especially those who were in the vicinity at the time of the attack. The public can make contact with the police directly via 101 or Live Chat, or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111, referencing crime number 20/1129930/23.

This incident serves as an unsettling reminder of the violent crime that can occur even on celebratory nights. As the investigation unfolds, the community holds its breath, hoping for swift justice for the victim and a return to peace and safety.