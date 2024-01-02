en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Elderly Man Assaulted by Phone Thief on New Year’s Eve in Coventry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
Elderly Man Assaulted by Phone Thief on New Year’s Eve in Coventry

On the eve of a new year, a celebration was marred by a violent act in Coventry. An elderly man, in his 70s, fell victim to a brutal assault and robbery that left him with severe head injuries. The incident, a stark reminder of the lurking shadows of crime even amidst the joyous ambiance of a year’s end, took place at Copper Beach Close. The perpetrator, after committing the act, made a swift escape towards Lythalls Lane.

A Brutal Theft

West Midlands Police, in their initial report, described the incident in chilling detail. The elderly victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, was accosted by the assailant who proceeded to launch a physical attack. The perpetrator’s brutality culminated in a punch that resulted in serious head injuries to the victim. In the ensuing chaos, the thief seized the opportunity to snatch the elderly man’s phone, before fleeing the scene.

Emergency Response & Investigation

Following the assault, the West Midlands Police and Ambulance Service were alerted. However, the Ambulance Service was later stood down by the police, as their assistance was deemed unnecessary. The victim, still nursing his severe injuries, was transported to the hospital for treatment. His current condition remains undisclosed.

Public Appeal

In their pursuit of justice, the West Midlands Police have now turned to the community for assistance. They are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who holds information regarding the incident, especially those who were in the vicinity at the time of the attack. The public can make contact with the police directly via 101 or Live Chat, or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111, referencing crime number 20/1129930/23.

This incident serves as an unsettling reminder of the violent crime that can occur even on celebratory nights. As the investigation unfolds, the community holds its breath, hoping for swift justice for the victim and a return to peace and safety.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Mystery: The Disappearance of Erin Hunnisett

By Rizwan Shah

Alleged Gangrape of IIT-BHU Student Fuels Political Row in Uttar Pradesh

By Rafia Tasleem

Drug Trafficking Convictions Result in Nine Executions in Iran

By Momen Zellmi

Singapore Woman Faces Jail for Scalding Man with Boiling Soup

By Waqas Arain

Two Convictions in Singapore Highlight Rising Concerns Over Violent In ...
@Crime · 4 mins
Two Convictions in Singapore Highlight Rising Concerns Over Violent In ...
heart comment 0
Fire Engulfs Shops in Mumbai Slum: No Casualties Reported

By Rafia Tasleem

Fire Engulfs Shops in Mumbai Slum: No Casualties Reported
Young Dog Found Dead in Leominster Park: RSPCA Seeks Information Amidst Rising Animal Neglect

By BNN Correspondents

Young Dog Found Dead in Leominster Park: RSPCA Seeks Information Amidst Rising Animal Neglect
Tenkasi Police Intensify Crime Prevention Efforts in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Tenkasi Police Intensify Crime Prevention Efforts in 2023
Elderly Couple’s ‘Forever Car’ Stolen, £500 Reward Offered for Recovery

By Momen Zellmi

Elderly Couple's 'Forever Car' Stolen, £500 Reward Offered for Recovery
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: A Year of High Stakes in US Politics
9 seconds
2024: A Year of High Stakes in US Politics
Hindu Sena Files Complaint Against Asaduddin Owaisi Over Alleged Incendiary Speech
9 seconds
Hindu Sena Files Complaint Against Asaduddin Owaisi Over Alleged Incendiary Speech
Mother of 12 Shuns New Year's Resolutions for Personal Goals
32 seconds
Mother of 12 Shuns New Year's Resolutions for Personal Goals
Jigawa State Governor Reaffirms Commitment to 12-Point Agenda in New Year Message
35 seconds
Jigawa State Governor Reaffirms Commitment to 12-Point Agenda in New Year Message
Herrera Claims Valencia Could Be World's Best Right-Back
36 seconds
Herrera Claims Valencia Could Be World's Best Right-Back
Donna Vekic Triumphs in United Cup, Boosting Croatia's Quarterfinal Hopes
37 seconds
Donna Vekic Triumphs in United Cup, Boosting Croatia's Quarterfinal Hopes
NHS Unveils Free Resources for Healthier Living: A Comprehensive Guide
46 seconds
NHS Unveils Free Resources for Healthier Living: A Comprehensive Guide
Sheffield United Eyes Rotherham United's Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson
53 seconds
Sheffield United Eyes Rotherham United's Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson
Joe Rogan Names Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson as Potentially Greatest UFC Fighter
1 min
Joe Rogan Names Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson as Potentially Greatest UFC Fighter
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
56 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app