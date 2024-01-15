en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Elderly Man Assaulted by Drivers in Traffic Altercation: Public Outrage Ensues

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Elderly Man Assaulted by Drivers in Traffic Altercation: Public Outrage Ensues

In a recent shocking incident that has sparked public outrage, a video circulating online shows an elderly man being assaulted by a group of drivers after a traffic dispute. The event, which was posted by a user named MohamadYusofBi6, displays an irate driver striking the older man, hitting his vehicle, causing him to stagger.

Additional Aggressors Join the Assault

As the elderly man’s passenger attempted to intervene, he was met with aggression from two additional men from a silver Hilux vehicle. The original victim, the elderly man, was also subjected to a kick in the stomach. The specific circumstances leading up to this disturbing event are not fully clear.

Netizens Allege Traffic Violation as Cause

An internet user claimed that the elderly man had run a red light, resulting in a collision with a van transporting students, and seemed to be under the influence of alcohol. However, these allegations have not yet been verified.

Police Clarify Incident Details

The Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaid Hassan of Kajang district highlighted that no police report has been filed yet. He clarified that the elderly man’s vehicle had experienced brake failure, leading to the collision with a school bus and a BMW at the Pelangi Semenyih 2 traffic signal.

Public Reactions Vary

Online discussions show a variety of reactions to the incident. Some netizens condemn the violence, regardless of the actions of the elderly man, while others criticize the attackers’ behavior as cowardly. They suggest that the situation should have been resolved legally at a police station rather than resorting to violence.

0
Crime Law Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
18 seconds ago
Federal Court Reschedules Hearing of Convicted 22-Year-Old to March 21
In a recent development, the Federal Court in Putrajaya has rescheduled the hearing of a 22-year-old man’s appeal to March 21. The man was convicted for the murder of 23 people in a fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz Centre in 2017. The hearing, initially set for February 21, has been postponed. Background of
Federal Court Reschedules Hearing of Convicted 22-Year-Old to March 21
Ecuador's Crackdown on Organized Crime: Military and Police Regain Control of Prisons
7 mins ago
Ecuador's Crackdown on Organized Crime: Military and Police Regain Control of Prisons
Zimbabwean Teacher Accused of Grocery Fraud Worth ZWL$2 Million
9 mins ago
Zimbabwean Teacher Accused of Grocery Fraud Worth ZWL$2 Million
Swift Justice in Pattaya: Young Thief Apprehended by Alert Officer
6 mins ago
Swift Justice in Pattaya: Young Thief Apprehended by Alert Officer
Holiday Road Safety Campaign Reveals Alarming Rate of Reckless Driving
6 mins ago
Holiday Road Safety Campaign Reveals Alarming Rate of Reckless Driving
Dundee Man Fined Over Supermarket Disturbance for Energy Drink
6 mins ago
Dundee Man Fined Over Supermarket Disturbance for Energy Drink
Latest Headlines
World News
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
24 seconds
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship
28 seconds
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United
31 seconds
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United
Unexpected Penalty Leads to Upset in Australian Open First Round
45 seconds
Unexpected Penalty Leads to Upset in Australian Open First Round
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
56 seconds
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
58 seconds
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter Spotlights Local Athletes: Cast Your Vote
59 seconds
Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter Spotlights Local Athletes: Cast Your Vote
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy
1 min
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy
MHK Glover Opposes Swimming Pool Closure as Gang Activity Spikes in Lakeland
1 min
MHK Glover Opposes Swimming Pool Closure as Gang Activity Spikes in Lakeland
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app