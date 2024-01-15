Elderly Man Assaulted by Drivers in Traffic Altercation: Public Outrage Ensues

In a recent shocking incident that has sparked public outrage, a video circulating online shows an elderly man being assaulted by a group of drivers after a traffic dispute. The event, which was posted by a user named MohamadYusofBi6, displays an irate driver striking the older man, hitting his vehicle, causing him to stagger.

Additional Aggressors Join the Assault

As the elderly man’s passenger attempted to intervene, he was met with aggression from two additional men from a silver Hilux vehicle. The original victim, the elderly man, was also subjected to a kick in the stomach. The specific circumstances leading up to this disturbing event are not fully clear.

Netizens Allege Traffic Violation as Cause

An internet user claimed that the elderly man had run a red light, resulting in a collision with a van transporting students, and seemed to be under the influence of alcohol. However, these allegations have not yet been verified.

Police Clarify Incident Details

The Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaid Hassan of Kajang district highlighted that no police report has been filed yet. He clarified that the elderly man’s vehicle had experienced brake failure, leading to the collision with a school bus and a BMW at the Pelangi Semenyih 2 traffic signal.

Public Reactions Vary

Online discussions show a variety of reactions to the incident. Some netizens condemn the violence, regardless of the actions of the elderly man, while others criticize the attackers’ behavior as cowardly. They suggest that the situation should have been resolved legally at a police station rather than resorting to violence.