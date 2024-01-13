en English
Crime

Elderly Man Arrested for Killing Grandson with Arrow in Bomet County

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:17 am EST
Elderly Man Arrested for Killing Grandson with Arrow in Bomet County

In the normally tranquil Kamogiboi village of Chepalungu in Bomet, a chilling incident has occurred, tearing apart the fabric of a family and leaving the community in shock. A 72-year-old man has been arrested by the police following the death of his 23-year-old grandson, Ezra Chepkwony, whom he allegedly killed with an arrow.

The Unraveling of a Family

According to the police, the unfortunate event transpired when Chepkwony, under the influence of alcohol, paid a visit to his grandfather. In his intoxicated state, Chepkwony reportedly insulted and provoked his grandfather, causing a heated argument that took a deadly turn. The elderly man retaliated by using his bow and arrow to fatally wound his grandson.

Law Enforcement’s Swift Action

The police have acted swiftly in arresting the suspect and confiscating the bow and arrow believed to be the murder weapon. The remains of the deceased have been transferred to Kapkatet Mortuary. The immediate response by the law enforcement agencies underscores their commitment to tackling violent crimes and maintaining peace within the community.

Community Struggles with Shock and Grief

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting a disturbing case of familial violence. As they grapple with the loss of a young life, the community is now looking towards the legal process for justice and answers about the factors that led to this violent act. The incident raises significant concerns about the prevalence of such violent disputes, calling for a broader conversation on violence, particularly within families.

Kenya
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

