Elderly Janitor Assaulted by Under Influence Student at Eisenhower High School

In an incident that has left Harris County, Texas, shocked, a student from the Aldine Independent School District was taken into custody after brutally assaulting a 78-year-old janitor at Eisenhower High School. Simon Galvez, the victim, reported that the student was naked and appeared to be under the influence during the attack which happened outside the school premises on Friday at around 10 a.m.

A Violent Encounter

The student initially approached Galvez, asking to be let into the building. When his request was denied, he lashed out violently, landing blows to Galvez's face and head, dislocating his finger, and causing his ankle to sprain. The attack was so severe that Galvez had to feign death after being choked by the student to bring an end to the assault.

Shock, Fear, and Consequences

Martina Galvez, Simon's wife, found herself overwhelmed by shock and fear for her husband's life when she saw his condition post the brutal assault. The Aldine ISD responded to the incident promptly, releasing a statement which condemned the behavior and praised the elderly janitor for his quick thinking that prevented the student from entering the school, thus averting further harm. The statement also assured that the student would face serious disciplinary consequences along with legal charges, including assault of a public servant.

Impact on the Victim

Simon Galvez, who has served the district for over two decades and is nearing retirement, is now considering switching to a less physically demanding job due to the injuries sustained in the assault. His commitment to his duty and his bravery in the face of an unexpected and violent attack is a testimony to his dedication towards ensuring the safety of the school premises.