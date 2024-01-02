Elderly Couple’s ‘Forever Car’ Stolen, £500 Reward Offered for Recovery

While the world bid adieu to 2023, Mark Cook and his wife faced a disheartening end to the year. The couple, both octogenarians, were victims of a car theft during their walk in Grovely Woods near Salisbury, on the 30th of December. Their navy blue Skoda Superb Estate, fondly known as their ‘forever car,’ was stolen within the span of just 45 minutes.

Stolen ‘Forever Car’

Having parked their Skoda between Wylye and Dinton, the couple set out for their routine walk, not anticipating the incident awaiting them. Their car, which was meant to serve as a permanent vehicle for them, was missing when they returned. The theft has left the couple distressed, especially considering the timing of the incident.

Mark Cook’s Reward Offer

In the hope of reclaiming his stolen vehicle, Mark Cook has offered a reward of £500. This reward is for any information that could possibly lead to the recovery of the car. Cook’s appeal and reward hint at his desperation and the emotional value attached to the ‘forever car.’

Investigation and Public Appeal

Following a report about the stolen Skoda, Wiltshire Police have begun their investigation. They have urged the public to come forward with any information that might help. A contact reference number has been provided for reporting leads, encouraging people to aid in the recovery of the car.

The loss of their ‘forever car’ so close to the New Year has undoubtedly cast a shadow over the couple’s holiday season. As they hope for the return of their prized possession, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of our belongings, even in places we deem safe.