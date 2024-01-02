en English
Automotive

Elderly Couple’s ‘Forever Car’ Stolen, £500 Reward Offered for Recovery

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Elderly Couple's 'Forever Car' Stolen, £500 Reward Offered for Recovery

While the world bid adieu to 2023, Mark Cook and his wife faced a disheartening end to the year. The couple, both octogenarians, were victims of a car theft during their walk in Grovely Woods near Salisbury, on the 30th of December. Their navy blue Skoda Superb Estate, fondly known as their ‘forever car,’ was stolen within the span of just 45 minutes.

Stolen ‘Forever Car’

Having parked their Skoda between Wylye and Dinton, the couple set out for their routine walk, not anticipating the incident awaiting them. Their car, which was meant to serve as a permanent vehicle for them, was missing when they returned. The theft has left the couple distressed, especially considering the timing of the incident.

Mark Cook’s Reward Offer

In the hope of reclaiming his stolen vehicle, Mark Cook has offered a reward of £500. This reward is for any information that could possibly lead to the recovery of the car. Cook’s appeal and reward hint at his desperation and the emotional value attached to the ‘forever car.’

Investigation and Public Appeal

Following a report about the stolen Skoda, Wiltshire Police have begun their investigation. They have urged the public to come forward with any information that might help. A contact reference number has been provided for reporting leads, encouraging people to aid in the recovery of the car.

The loss of their ‘forever car’ so close to the New Year has undoubtedly cast a shadow over the couple’s holiday season. As they hope for the return of their prized possession, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of our belongings, even in places we deem safe.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

