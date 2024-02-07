Elderly Barber Brutally Murdered in Rangunia: A Community in Shock

In a chilling incident that unfolded late Tuesday night, a 65-year-old barber, Santosh Kumar Shil, was brutally murdered in the Khetrabazar area of Rangunia upazila, Chattogram. Santosh, a well-known figure in the local community, was heading home after another day at his salon when he was fatally stabbed by unknown assailants.

A Gruesome Discovery

The following morning, locals stumbled upon Santosh's lifeless body near his residence. Disturbingly, his body bore multiple stabbing wounds, predominantly to the back. The police were promptly alerted and arrived at the scene around 1:30 am. Investigating officers found Santosh's phone and cash near his body, leading to speculations that robbery might have been the motive behind this heinous act.

Last Moments

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Santosh's last known communication was with his wife, around 11:30 pm. Shortly after this call, his phone was turned off. The sudden and brutal end to Santosh's life has left his family and the local community in shock.

Investigation Underway

Mirza Mohammed Hasan, the officer-in-charge of South Rangunia Police Station, has confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway. As part of the procedural process, Santosh's body has been sent to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy to shed more light on the circumstances surrounding his murder.

As the investigation continues, the residents of Rangunia upazila wait with bated breath, hoping for swift justice for Santosh Kumar Shil.