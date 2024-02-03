El Paso's Most Wanted: Local Authorities Seek Public's Help in Manhunt

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to aiding local law enforcement agencies, has publicized images of several fugitives who have managed to elude capture. The authorities are now soliciting the public's assistance in locating these individuals wanted for a gamut of crimes, ranging from sexual abuse to assault, and various drug-related offenses.

Fugitives on the run

A total of ten individuals are on this week's 'Most Wanted' list. Javier Hernandez, aged 35, is at the top of the list. He is pursued for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and has a bond set at $150,000. Alberto Mariscal, 49, is wanted for sexual assault of a child; his bond is marked at $50,000. Jacqueline Marie Silva, 25, is sought for driving while intoxicated, with a bond on her name set at $50,000. Nitashanta Demond Hagans, 45, is wanted for assault with a previous conviction and unlawful restraint, with a bond of $12,500. Steven Andrew Kuehn, 38, is on the run for evading arrest with a vehicle. His bond amount is $10,000.

Continued Search

Moises Isaia Escalante, 17, deals with charges of aggravated assault against a public servant. His bond is set at $50,000. Eunice Martinez, 27, is facing charges related to controlled substances and evading arrest. She has been denied the possibility of bond. Octavio Julio Ramirez, 39, is wanted for aggravated assault of a family member and a peace officer. He is also denied bond. Rosa Garcia, 50, is sought for credit card abuse and no bond is available for her. Finally, Michael David Bradham, 47, is wanted for fraud and credit card abuse. His bond is set at $32,700.

Community Call to Action

Crime Stoppers of El Paso has urged anyone with information about these fugitives to reach out. They guarantee anonymity for those who contact them at (915) 566-8477 or online. Furthermore, the organization offers the potential for a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest. The 'Most Wanted' list represents an intensified effort to apprehend these criminals, bolstered by the newly launched Community Hub, aimed at providing the city even more access to its program.