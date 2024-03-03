El Paso Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver in Tragic Death of Homeless Woman Near Fort Bliss

El Paso authorities are urgently searching for a hit-and-run driver implicated in the tragic death of a 44-year-old homeless woman, Lori Pollard, who was fatally struck while walking along Liberty Expressway Spur 601 adjacent to Fort Bliss National Cemetery. The incident, occurring early on a Thursday morning, has prompted a city-wide appeal for witnesses, as police believe the driver of a white box truck, seen leaving the scene, could hold crucial information about the fatal encounter.

Urgent Witness Appeal

In the dim light of early morning, a U.S. Border Patrol agent en route to work made a harrowing discovery: the body of Lori Pollard lying on the roadway. The agent, witnessing a white box truck parked nearby, stopped to assist. However, as he began directing traffic, the truck departed from the scene. This action has led investigators to suspect that the driver of the white box truck not only witnessed the crash but could provide invaluable details regarding the incident and the elusive hit-and-run driver.

Community Impact

Lori Pollard, remembered as a native of El Paso and a Hanks High School graduate, faced numerous challenges in life, including homelessness and mental illness. Her sudden death has not only left a void in the community but also highlighted ongoing issues related to homelessness and road safety in the area. El Paso police have made a public appeal, urging anyone with information about the crash or the vehicles involved to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community collaboration in solving this case.

Call to Action

In response to this tragedy, the El Paso Police Department has intensified its efforts to locate the hit-and-run driver, relying on tips from the community and potential witnesses. The department has provided contact information for those who might have seen something or know details about the driver's identity, emphasizing the option to remain anonymous. This case has struck a chord within the community, prompting a broader discussion about road safety and the need for more supportive measures for the homeless population in El Paso.

This heart-wrenching incident not only seeks justice for Lori Pollard but also serves as a critical reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by homeless individuals and the collective responsibility of the community to ensure their safety and well-being. As the search for the hit-and-run driver continues, one can only hope that this tragic event will spur changes that prevent such needless loss in the future.