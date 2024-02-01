El Paso Man Sentenced to 130 Months for Fentanyl Distribution: A Blow to the Illicit Drug Trade

In a critical blow to the illicit drug trade, Gary Everett Rinker, a 56-year-old resident of El Paso, Texas, has been handed a hefty sentence of 130 months in federal prison. The charge? Possession with the intent to distribute the lethal opioid, fentanyl. Court records throw light on Rinker's clandestine operations, revealing that he sold close to 200 pills, amounting to 19.8 grams of fentanyl, at an El Paso hotel.

The Larger Picture of Fentanyl Distribution

But Rinker's involvement in the deadly drug trade did not stop at this single transaction. Over a separate three-day window, he sold counterfeit Oxycodone Hydrochloride 30 mg tablets, which contained a staggering total of around 55 grams of fentanyl. His arrest in July 2023 was the culmination of a criminal complaint filed on July 12, 2023, to which he pleaded guilty on November 1, 2023.

A Significant Fentanyl Dealer

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza underscored Rinker as a significant fentanyl dealer with an extensive criminal history dating back to 2007. This successful prosecution was the result of a concerted effort by law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the attorneys of the Western District of Texas.

The Threat Fentanyl Poses

Officials, including Special Agent in Charge John Morales from the FBI and Towanda Thorne-James from the DEA, stressed the grave threat that fentanyl poses to communities. They highlighted the proactive work being done to prevent fentanyl-related fatalities. The FBI and DEA's Fentanyl Overdose Response Team (FORT) played an instrumental role in the investigation, marking a part of an ongoing effort to combat the distribution of life-threatening substances.