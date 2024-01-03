El Paso Crime Surge: A Deep Dive into the City’s 38 Murders in 2023

In a year marked by violence and tragedy, El Paso Police Department investigated a total of 38 murders in 2023. This figure includes an alarming seven fatal crashes involving drivers under the influence, a significant shift from earlier years when intoxication manslaughter cases weren’t traditionally classified as murders.

A Year of Violence: A Closer Look at the Homicides

Among those murdered were victims of gun violence near bars. In four shocking incidents, lives were abruptly ended outside popular local watering holes, the first of these occurring outside Jack’s Beach House Bar, setting a deadly precedent for the year. Unnervingly, teenagers were all too often the victims in these cases. High-profile incidents included shootings at the bustling Cielo Vista Mall and during drug transactions in Far East El Paso.

Adding to the chilling tally were two teens who lost their lives at a house party in a vacation rental home. An 18-year-old was subsequently charged in connection with their deaths. Particularly striking was the case of a 52-year-old Uber driver, Daniel Piedra Garcia. Garcia’s life was cut short by his passenger, who defended her actions by claiming she feared being kidnapped.

Unsolved Mysteries

At year-end, five of 2023’s homicides remain unsolved. These open cases include deaths resulting from shootings and the disturbing discovery of a body, concealed in a blanket, found along railway tracks. The inability to bring closure to these cases adds a layer of distress to an already tragic year.

Change in Murder Count Categorization

The inclusion of intoxication manslaughter in the murder count represents a notable change in classification. A standout case involved a crash that claimed the lives of an entire family near the Ysleta Port of Entry. The decision to include such incidents in the murder statistics is a departure from previous years, underscoring the deadly consequences of driving under the influence.

The murder count for 2023 surpasses that of the last four years, with only 2019 recording a higher number at 40 due to a mass shooting. It’s crucial to note that the data collected by KTSM is limited to murders within El Paso city limits, and does not account for cases handled by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.