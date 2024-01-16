El Chapo's Twin Daughters Enjoy Disneyland; Emma Coronel Shares Family Moments

Amid the turbulent waves of their father's criminal legacy, the twin daughters of Joaquin Guzman, infamously known as El Chapo, are navigating the currents of normalcy. Recently, they were spotted enjoying a day at the quintessential symbol of childhood - Disneyland. Despite their father's confinement within the walls of the ADX Florence prison in Colorado, the children seem to be leading an ordinary life, far from their father's notorious path.

Advertisment

Instagram Reveal: Family Moments

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the mother of the twins and wife of Guzman, shared snippets of their lives on Instagram. Since her release from prison last September, after serving a reduced sentence for drug and money laundering charges, Coronel Aispuro has been chronicling their family moments on the social media platform. To maintain their children's privacy, she has cleverly disguised their faces with emojis.

Holidays and Disneyland

The shared images paint a picture of family celebrations and outings. From holidays such as Halloween and Christmas to their day at Disneyland, these posts offer a glimpse into the lives of El Chapo's offspring, shielded from their father's criminal past. Their mother, a former teen beauty queen and the daughter of one of Guzman's top deputies, married El Chapo in 2008. She gave birth to their daughters in California in 2011.

Guzman, the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, was extradited to the US in 2017. He is serving a life sentence for multiple crimes, including drug trafficking and homicide. His children, however, seem to be charting a course far removed from this legacy.