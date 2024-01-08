Ekiti State Police Command Arrests Three Suspects In Ado-Ekiti
In the bustling capital city of Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) has made a consequential arrest. Three suspects, whose identities are yet undisclosed, were apprehended by the Ekiti State Police Command.
The individuals were found in possession of numerous items including two dismantled dane guns, a cutlass, substances believed to be criminal charms, and two bags filled with foodstuffs.
The arrest has sent ripples through the community, highlighting the persistent issue of crime in the region.
