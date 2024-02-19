Ekiti State Court Hands Down Four-Year Sentence for Cable Theft

In a decisive move underscoring the gravity of property crimes, the Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court in Ado Ekiti has rendered a verdict that not only punishes but also seeks restitution for the victim. On an otherwise ordinary day, 20-year-old Ugar Ebenezer's actions on August 18, 2022, would lead him down a path ending in a four-year imprisonment sentence. His crime: the theft of electric cables worth N1.4 million from a residence on Elemi Street, Off Afao Road.

Breaking the Silence: The Crime Unveiled

The case against Ebenezer was straightforward yet significant, involving the breaking into the home of Daramola Olubunmi and the theft of valuable copper wire. Charged under the stringent sections 322 and 302 (1)(a) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021, Ebenezer faced the full force of the law as the court meticulously examined the evidence presented. The prosecution brought forward three witnesses and tangible evidence, including the stolen cables and the tools used to carry out the burglary, painting a clear picture of premeditation and guilt.

A Call for Justice: The Trial and Verdict

The trial, overseen by Magistrate Dolamu Babalogbon, was a testament to the legal system's commitment to uphold justice. Despite Ebenezer's pleas for mercy, the court found him guilty on both counts. The sentencing was carefully deliberated, with a one-year term for the first count and a three-year term for the second count, to be served concurrently. But the sentence went beyond mere punishment; it included a directive for restitution of N1 million to the victim, Daramola Olubunmi, signifying the court's intention to address the victim's loss directly.

Implications and Echoes of the Verdict

This case is more than a tale of crime and punishment; it highlights the broader implications of property crimes and the legal system's role in balancing scales. The verdict serves as a deterrent, emphasizing that such acts of violation and theft will not be taken lightly. Moreover, the inclusion of restitution points toward a holistic approach to justice, one that acknowledges the victim's plight and the need for reparations. It's a poignant reminder of the law's dual role in society: to punish and to heal.

The sentencing of Ugar Ebenezer by the Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court marks a significant moment in the fight against property crime. By holding Ebenezer accountable for his actions and addressing the victim's loss, the court has underscored the serious consequences of such offenses. This case not only closes a chapter for Daramola Olubunmi but also sends a strong message to society about the importance of respecting others' property and the inevitability of justice.