Ekiti Court Sentences Man to Death by Hanging for Killing Wife's Lover

In a landmark ruling, an Ekiti State High Court condemned Ayodeji Alomoge, aged 28, to death by hanging for the murder of Ogunleye Ayomide, who was allegedly involved romantically with Alomoge's wife. This judgment, delivered on June 21, 2022, underscores the strict enforcement of Section 234 of the Ekiti State Criminal Law 2021 against acts of murder fueled by jealousy and infidelity.

Details of the Crime

The case unfolded in Ikere Ekiti, where Ayodeji Alomoge fatally assaulted Ogunleye Ayomide over an alleged affair with Alomoge's wife. The victim's father, Ige Ogunleye, reported to the police that his son had been severely beaten, leading to his death after hospitalization. The prosecutor, Kunle Shina Adeyemo, supported the charge with testimonies from five witnesses, alongside the defendant's statements, photographs of the deceased, and a medical report detailing the cause of death.

Legal Proceedings and Defense

Throughout the trial, the defense, led by lawyer Adeyinka Opaleke, requested the court to temper justice with mercy, highlighting the sudden and impassioned nature of the crime. However, no witnesses were called by the defense. Justice Jubril Aladejana, presiding over the case, refuted claims of provocation due to romantic rivalry, asserting that such circumstances do not justify the extreme reaction of murder.

Implications of the Ruling

This ruling not only serves as a stern warning against acts of violence stemming from jealousy and personal vendettas but also emphasizes the judiciary's commitment to upholding the law. The case is a poignant reminder of the tragic consequences that can arise from uncontrolled anger and the irrevocable loss inflicted upon the families involved. As Ayodeji Alomoge faces the ultimate penalty, the community is left to reflect on the values of life, love, and the law.