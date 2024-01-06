en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Eight Traders Ambushed and Killed in Katsina Despite Military Escorts

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:54 am EST
Eight Traders Ambushed and Killed in Katsina Despite Military Escorts

In a chilling incident in Nigeria’s Katsina State, a convoy of traders journeying from a local market in Yantumaki town found themselves under a brutal ambush by suspected bandits. The unforeseen attack led to the tragic loss of eight lives, with several more sustaining injuries. Despite the convoy’s military escort, the bandits, organized in four groups, overwhelmed the soldiers and seized control.

The convoy, a fleet of 25 vehicles, was returning from the market under the escort of armed soldiers. The traders, with the drivers’ union chairman, Kabiru Dangaye, were navigating through areas like Sabon Garin Nasarawa and Mahuta when they were ambushed near Makera. The soldiers attempted to repel the attackers but found themselves outnumbered.

Response and Aftermath

Following a distress call, the Community Watch Corps, along with additional soldiers, rushed to aid the beleaguered traders. However, the toll had already been exacted – eight dead, several wounded. The injured are presently under medical care. The Friday attack, despite the military escort, underscores the grave security challenges in the region.

The Katsina State Police, as of yet, have not commented on the attack. Attempts to contact the Police spokesperson, Abubakar Sadik, were unsuccessful. The silence from official channels leaves a void of unanswered questions and concerns about security and the efforts to combat banditry in the state. The incident, a stark reminder of the state’s persistent struggle with violence, raises poignant questions about safety measures and their effectiveness.

0
Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
11 seconds ago
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Congress Member and Family
On a day in 2024 that will be remembered for its unsettling implications, a Florida man was taken into custody for issuing death threats against a member of Congress and their children. The man, a 72-year-old whose identity remains undisclosed, sent communications so menacing that they managed to trigger an immediate response from law enforcement
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Congress Member and Family
Romanian Court Overturns Asset Seizure in High-Profile Andrew Tate Case
19 mins ago
Romanian Court Overturns Asset Seizure in High-Profile Andrew Tate Case
Manhunt Underway for Escaped Los Choneros Cartel Leader, Jose Adolfo Macias
20 mins ago
Manhunt Underway for Escaped Los Choneros Cartel Leader, Jose Adolfo Macias
Sydney Home Targeted Over Displayed Palestinian Flag: A Suspected Hate Crime
6 mins ago
Sydney Home Targeted Over Displayed Palestinian Flag: A Suspected Hate Crime
YouTuber James Hinkle Solves Decade-Old Missing Navy Veteran Mystery
9 mins ago
YouTuber James Hinkle Solves Decade-Old Missing Navy Veteran Mystery
Four Police Officers Suspended Amid Alleged Drug Use Allegations
18 mins ago
Four Police Officers Suspended Amid Alleged Drug Use Allegations
Latest Headlines
World News
New Delhi Hosts Inaugural Forum of the International Valdai Discussion Club: A New Chapter in Global Geopolitical Dialogue
2 mins
New Delhi Hosts Inaugural Forum of the International Valdai Discussion Club: A New Chapter in Global Geopolitical Dialogue
Severe Blood Shortage Declared by American Red Cross Amidst Pandemic
3 mins
Severe Blood Shortage Declared by American Red Cross Amidst Pandemic
Ex-Premier Mike Baird Slams Current Political Leaders for Stoking Division
3 mins
Ex-Premier Mike Baird Slams Current Political Leaders for Stoking Division
Morocco's Cutting-Edge Facilities: A Game-Changer for Afcon 2023?
4 mins
Morocco's Cutting-Edge Facilities: A Game-Changer for Afcon 2023?
Sam Kerr’s Olympic Dreams in Balance Following Major Injury
4 mins
Sam Kerr’s Olympic Dreams in Balance Following Major Injury
Tiana Ekpanyaskun: A Symphony of Resilience and Innovation
4 mins
Tiana Ekpanyaskun: A Symphony of Resilience and Innovation
Sam Kerr's Olympic Dream Threatened by Severe Knee Injury
5 mins
Sam Kerr's Olympic Dream Threatened by Severe Knee Injury
Wilfred Ndidi Sidelined: Leicester City Faces Challenges Ahead
5 mins
Wilfred Ndidi Sidelined: Leicester City Faces Challenges Ahead
Perth Scorchers Triumph Over Sydney Thunder in BBL Clash
5 mins
Perth Scorchers Triumph Over Sydney Thunder in BBL Clash
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
2 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app