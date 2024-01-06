Eight Traders Ambushed and Killed in Katsina Despite Military Escorts

In a chilling incident in Nigeria’s Katsina State, a convoy of traders journeying from a local market in Yantumaki town found themselves under a brutal ambush by suspected bandits. The unforeseen attack led to the tragic loss of eight lives, with several more sustaining injuries. Despite the convoy’s military escort, the bandits, organized in four groups, overwhelmed the soldiers and seized control.

The convoy, a fleet of 25 vehicles, was returning from the market under the escort of armed soldiers. The traders, with the drivers’ union chairman, Kabiru Dangaye, were navigating through areas like Sabon Garin Nasarawa and Mahuta when they were ambushed near Makera. The soldiers attempted to repel the attackers but found themselves outnumbered.

Response and Aftermath

Following a distress call, the Community Watch Corps, along with additional soldiers, rushed to aid the beleaguered traders. However, the toll had already been exacted – eight dead, several wounded. The injured are presently under medical care. The Friday attack, despite the military escort, underscores the grave security challenges in the region.

The Katsina State Police, as of yet, have not commented on the attack. Attempts to contact the Police spokesperson, Abubakar Sadik, were unsuccessful. The silence from official channels leaves a void of unanswered questions and concerns about security and the efforts to combat banditry in the state. The incident, a stark reminder of the state’s persistent struggle with violence, raises poignant questions about safety measures and their effectiveness.