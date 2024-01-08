Eight Land Mafia Suspects Jailed in Land Grabbing Attempt in Karachi

In a landmark move against land mafia activities, a Pakistani court ordered the imprisonment of eight suspects on judicial remand.

The individuals were apprehended while attempting to unlawfully seize a private 17-acre property located within the jurisdiction of Zaman Town police station in Korangi, Karachi.

The suspects, identified as Abid Hussain, Kamran, Naveed, Syed Noman Ali, Salman, Syed Ghulam Hussain, Abdul Subhan, and Muhammad Rizwan Qureshi, were intercepted by the police on January 6.

They were allegedly caught in the act of breaking the property wall, a clear attempt to take possession of the land.

However, an intervention by the police led to the arrest of these eight individuals. Five other individuals, including the purported ringleader of the group, managed to evade capture and are currently at large.