en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Eight Land Mafia Suspects Jailed in Land Grabbing Attempt in Karachi

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
Eight Land Mafia Suspects Jailed in Land Grabbing Attempt in Karachi

In a landmark move against land mafia activities, a Pakistani court ordered the imprisonment of eight suspects on judicial remand.

The individuals were apprehended while attempting to unlawfully seize a private 17-acre property located within the jurisdiction of Zaman Town police station in Korangi, Karachi.

The suspects, identified as Abid Hussain, Kamran, Naveed, Syed Noman Ali, Salman, Syed Ghulam Hussain, Abdul Subhan, and Muhammad Rizwan Qureshi, were intercepted by the police on January 6.

They were allegedly caught in the act of breaking the property wall, a clear attempt to take possession of the land.

However, an intervention by the police led to the arrest of these eight individuals. Five other individuals, including the purported ringleader of the group, managed to evade capture and are currently at large.

0
Crime Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
34 seconds ago
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
An ambulance scam of considerable magnitude has been unearthed in the town of Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, where 19 ambulances have been confiscated outside the Institute of Medical Sciences in Saifai. The investigation, led by Saifai sub-divisional magistrate Sudhanshu Srivastava and supported by additional regional transport officer Brajesh Yadav, and tehsildar Javed Ansari, has revealed a
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
Eddie Butita's Past Connection with Murder Suspect Shocks Kenyan Entertainment Community
10 mins ago
Eddie Butita's Past Connection with Murder Suspect Shocks Kenyan Entertainment Community
Rampant Violence in Nigeria: Bandits Kill Village Head, Abduct 16 Others
10 mins ago
Rampant Violence in Nigeria: Bandits Kill Village Head, Abduct 16 Others
Search for Evonne Bond Suspended, Police Seek Public Help
47 seconds ago
Search for Evonne Bond Suspended, Police Seek Public Help
Kuala Lumpur Police Nearing Completion of Bullying Case Investigation
5 mins ago
Kuala Lumpur Police Nearing Completion of Bullying Case Investigation
Triple Trial at Llanelli Magistrates' Court: Assault, Restraining Order Breach, and Drug Possession
8 mins ago
Triple Trial at Llanelli Magistrates' Court: Assault, Restraining Order Breach, and Drug Possession
Latest Headlines
World News
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
35 seconds
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
1 min
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Ayşe Çebi: Turkiye's Rising Star in Karting
1 min
Ayşe Çebi: Turkiye's Rising Star in Karting
Routine Smear Test Saves Clydebank Woman From Late-Stage Cervical Cancer
2 mins
Routine Smear Test Saves Clydebank Woman From Late-Stage Cervical Cancer
From Bailouts to Austerity: Unpacking Capitalism's Shift Post-2008
3 mins
From Bailouts to Austerity: Unpacking Capitalism's Shift Post-2008
Revolutionizing Healthcare: The Advent of Managed Healthcare System in India
3 mins
Revolutionizing Healthcare: The Advent of Managed Healthcare System in India
Rain Check: Australian Open Qualifiers Disrupted, Players Remain Determined
3 mins
Rain Check: Australian Open Qualifiers Disrupted, Players Remain Determined
STARDOM’s New Year Tag Tournament: Night of Victories and Stalemates
3 mins
STARDOM’s New Year Tag Tournament: Night of Victories and Stalemates
PRsonal: Charlotte Nichols Spearheads Conversation on Taboo Topics in Business
3 mins
PRsonal: Charlotte Nichols Spearheads Conversation on Taboo Topics in Business
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
29 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app