Eight Arrested in Delta for Ambush Killing of Six Policemen During Rescue Mission

Following a meticulously coordinated investigation, Nigerian Police Force operators have apprehended eight individuals linked to the tragic ambush and murder of six policemen in Ughelli, Delta State. This incident, which unfolded on February 23, involved officers who were part of a rescue operation aimed at finding three of their missing colleagues in Ohoro Forest.

Advertisment

Intensive Investigation Leads to Arrests

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced the arrests, emphasizing the relentless investigative efforts that led to this significant breakthrough. Adejobi revealed that these arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody to 13, all of whom are aiding the ongoing investigation. The police force vows to continue its pursuit of justice, ensuring that all responsible for this heinous act, along with similar offences, face the full brunt of the law.

Commitment to Justice

Advertisment

The Nigerian Police Force has expressed a deep commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice swiftly and decisively. Adejobi assured the public that the suspects would soon be prosecuted, with credible evidence supporting the charges against them. The force also extended its condolences to the families of the fallen officers, reaffirming its dedication to safeguarding the community and honoring the memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

A Call for Peace and Justice

Adejobi's statement concluded with a stern reminder of the police force's resolve to combat violence against its officers. He reiterated the commitment to ensuring that peace is restored and maintained, signaling that such acts of violence will not go unpunished. This incident has not only highlighted the risks faced by law enforcement officers but also the imperative need for collective efforts in combating crime and ensuring the safety of those who serve the community.