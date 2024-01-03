Egremont Assault: Victim Injured, Vehicle Damaged, Cumbria Police Seek Information

A violent assault in the tranquil town of Egremont, Cumbria, has left a male victim with leg injuries and a damaged vehicle. The incident took place on December 17, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm on a quiet residential street known as The Limes. The assault was allegedly carried out by two unidentified men, leaving the victim and the community shaken.

Details of the Incident

The victim’s vehicle, a white Volkswagen Polo, was also a casualty of the evening’s events, with its windscreen left damaged. The severity of the leg injuries sustained by the victim is not specified, but the incident has undoubtedly left its mark on the victim and the quiet Egremont community.

Cumbria Police’s Appeal

Cumbria police have launched a full-scale investigation into the assault. In their quest for justice, they have turned to the public, urging anyone with information to come forward. Reports can be submitted online through the Cumbria Police website, referencing incident number 226 of December 17, 2023, or by contacting PC 2611 via phone. The public’s assistance is crucial in gathering more details that could lead to the arrest of the individuals responsible for the assault and vandalism.

Crimestoppers’ Role

For those who prefer anonymity, information about the incident can also be provided through Crimestoppers, an independent charity aiding in the fight against crime. The information provided could prove instrumental in solving the case, bringing peace to the victim, and ensuring the safety of the Egremont community.