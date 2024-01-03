en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Egremont Assault: Victim Injured, Vehicle Damaged, Cumbria Police Seek Information

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Egremont Assault: Victim Injured, Vehicle Damaged, Cumbria Police Seek Information

A violent assault in the tranquil town of Egremont, Cumbria, has left a male victim with leg injuries and a damaged vehicle. The incident took place on December 17, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm on a quiet residential street known as The Limes. The assault was allegedly carried out by two unidentified men, leaving the victim and the community shaken.

Details of the Incident

The victim’s vehicle, a white Volkswagen Polo, was also a casualty of the evening’s events, with its windscreen left damaged. The severity of the leg injuries sustained by the victim is not specified, but the incident has undoubtedly left its mark on the victim and the quiet Egremont community.

Cumbria Police’s Appeal

Cumbria police have launched a full-scale investigation into the assault. In their quest for justice, they have turned to the public, urging anyone with information to come forward. Reports can be submitted online through the Cumbria Police website, referencing incident number 226 of December 17, 2023, or by contacting PC 2611 via phone. The public’s assistance is crucial in gathering more details that could lead to the arrest of the individuals responsible for the assault and vandalism.

Crimestoppers’ Role

For those who prefer anonymity, information about the incident can also be provided through Crimestoppers, an independent charity aiding in the fight against crime. The information provided could prove instrumental in solving the case, bringing peace to the victim, and ensuring the safety of the Egremont community.

0
Crime Law United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Urgent Search for Stolen Dog with Severe Medical Issues in Florida

By Geeta Pillai

TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption

By Rafia Tasleem

Stabbing Attack on Tokyo Train Leaves Four Injured

By BNN Correspondents

McDonald's Employee Accused of Stabbing and Robbing Customer to Stand Trial

By Rafia Tasleem

Arbroath Assault: Police Appeal for Witnesses Amid Ongoing Investigati ...
@Crime · 3 mins
Arbroath Assault: Police Appeal for Witnesses Amid Ongoing Investigati ...
heart comment 0
Margate Police Chief Under Investigation Over Alleged Inappropriate Texts

By Rizwan Shah

Margate Police Chief Under Investigation Over Alleged Inappropriate Texts
Zimbabwean Woman Arrested for Newborn’s Murder: A Shocking Tale of Infanticide

By Olalekan Adigun

Zimbabwean Woman Arrested for Newborn's Murder: A Shocking Tale of Infanticide
Inadequate Sentence for Pawel Ondycz Sparks Outrage; Student Alice Wood Found Guilty of Murder

By Nimrah Khatoon

Inadequate Sentence for Pawel Ondycz Sparks Outrage; Student Alice Wood Found Guilty of Murder
Alleged ‘Banned List’ Circulates Online; Perth Nightclubs and Police Investigate

By BNN Correspondents

Alleged 'Banned List' Circulates Online; Perth Nightclubs and Police Investigate
Latest Headlines
World News
Fairview Health Complex ED Faces Temporary Disruption: Here's What You Need to Know
45 seconds
Fairview Health Complex ED Faces Temporary Disruption: Here's What You Need to Know
Gun Rights in 2024: A Pivotal Year for the Second Amendment
59 seconds
Gun Rights in 2024: A Pivotal Year for the Second Amendment
Nyck de Vries: A Remarkable Journey Through Motorsports
1 min
Nyck de Vries: A Remarkable Journey Through Motorsports
Conflict Between BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Spawns Concern in Party
1 min
Conflict Between BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Spawns Concern in Party
Unexpected Defeat for Karen Khachanov at Hong Kong Open
1 min
Unexpected Defeat for Karen Khachanov at Hong Kong Open
Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo Calls for Better Player Protection in Soccer
2 mins
Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo Calls for Better Player Protection in Soccer
Diego Simeone Addresses Player Contracts and Transfer Market Strategies
2 mins
Diego Simeone Addresses Player Contracts and Transfer Market Strategies
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
3 mins
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
Granada Secures Loan Deal with Argentine Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla
3 mins
Granada Secures Loan Deal with Argentine Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
12 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
14 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
23 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
24 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
33 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
36 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
56 mins
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app