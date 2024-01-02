en English
BNN Newsroom

EFJ Reports 108 Journalists Imprisoned in Europe, Calls for Stronger Press Freedom

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
EFJ Reports 108 Journalists Imprisoned in Europe, Calls for Stronger Press Freedom

In a disconcerting revelation, the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) and associated bodies have reported that as the New Year dawned, 108 journalists found themselves behind bars across various European nations. A slight dip from the previous year’s tally of 124, yet, the data points to a worrying surge in the detainee count within specific jurisdictions such as Azerbaijan and Russia. With a near four-fold increase, Azerbaijan has deepened concerns, while Russia, with 40 journalists in captivity, including those in occupied Ukraine, tops the list in Europe.

Press Freedom Under Threat

EFJ, in its role as the watchdog of journalistic rights, has called upon national governments to strongly enforce existing legal standards and best practices. The objective is to secure press freedom and assure the safety of journalists, crucial for maintaining democratic values. The EFJ President, Maja Sever, drew a chilling comparison of Europe’s situation with the state of press freedom in China and Iran, countries known for their stringent media policies.

Call for Immediate Release

The EFJ has demanded the immediate release of journalists detained for merely conducting their professional duties. The organization has underscored the urgency for Council of Europe member states to implement the Committee of Ministers’ Recommendation 2016/4 about the Protection of Journalism and the Safety of Journalists. The plea stresses the need for an immediate and effective response to deter further deterioration of press freedom.

Breakdown by Country

According to the data released, Belarus detains 32 journalists, Russia 23, occupied Ukraine 17, Azerbaijan 15, Turkey 19, with Poland and the United Kingdom holding one each. This distribution highlights the uneven enforcement of press freedom across Europe and underscores the need for unified action to protect journalistic rights.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

