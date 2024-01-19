EFF Councillor's Bail Hearing Resumes Amid Intriguing Developments

The case of Jacob Seshoka, an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor, resumed on Friday at the Seshego Magistrate's Court in Limpopo. Seshoka, accused of stealing firearms and explosives from the police's stock theft offices, made headlines when his bail hearing was postponed earlier this week due to an unexpected revelation. At the core of this postponement was a certificate indicating that Seshoka is also a traditional healer, a claim that required validation from the state.

Advertisment

Unfolding Details of the Case

Along with Seshoka, there are four other individuals implicated in this case. They stand accused of stealing from the police's stock theft offices in Polokwane in December of the previous year. Since his arrest at the end of the year, Seshoka has been kept in custody, awaiting the verdict of his bail hearing.

The Bail Hearing Resumes

Advertisment

On Friday, after the state had been allowed the necessary time to confirm the validity of Seshoka's traditional healer certificate, the hearing resumed. In the earlier session on Wednesday, two of the co-accused, Ngoako Mashakeng and Thabo Manamela, were granted bail at R4,000 each. However, the other two co-accused, Bernard Malepe and Victor Mashakeng, chose not to pursue their bail applications.

The Recovery of Stolen Firearms

While the case continues to unfold, the police have made significant progress. They have recovered seven firearms and ammunition suspected to have been stolen. This recovery provides tangible evidence linking the accused to the crime, potentially influencing the outcome of the bail hearing and the subsequent trial.

As the case of Jacob Seshoka and his co-accused continues to unfold, it brings into sharp focus the intersection of politics, crime, and traditional practices. It serves as a stark reminder of the complexities faced by the South African justice system in its pursuit of fairness and justice.